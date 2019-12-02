News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-02 14:50:01 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 BYU Commit Raves About Washington Unofficial Visit

Lars Hanson • TheDawgReport
@LarsHanson
Publisher

Washington proved for a seventh consecutive Apple Cup that Jimmy Lake and Co. have no problem handling Washington State and the Air Raid offense.

It was the first time 2021 three-star Spanish Fork (Utah) Timpview defensive end Logan Fano, a verbal commit to Brigham Young University, got the opportunity to watch the rivalry game in person.

2021 three-star Spanish Fork (Utah) Timpview defensive end Logan Fano (Right) with Puka Nacua (center, right) on his unofficial visit to Washington.
2021 three-star Spanish Fork (Utah) Timpview defensive end Logan Fano (Right) with Puka Nacua (center, right) on his unofficial visit to Washington.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}