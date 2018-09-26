SEATTLE – It seems inevitable that every Monday at least one college football head coach will be asked effectively the most loaded question: their opinion on a targeting call. This week was no different. Mike Leach needed only one conference game in 2018 before the Washington State head coach was asked about the subject. During the Cougars Pac-12 opener last Friday at USC, with under three minutes remaining in the game, Trojans defensive end Porter Gustin hit quarterback Gardner Minshew II that appeared to be a kindle-friendly textbook definition of targeting. “I respectfully decline to comment on the grounds that I may be incriminated and get a $10,000 fine,” Leach said Monday when posed the question. Leach added, “It was so mixed I can’t entirely say what their position was because it varied a little bit. But as far as any specifics beyond that, you’ll have to call them and ask them.”

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said Porter Gustin's controversial hit on Gardner Minshew was not targeting: https://t.co/t5kkTqBp9z pic.twitter.com/odxhGdRD37 — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 26, 2018

Every Monday the Pac-12 goes over each game from the previous weekend as part of its traditional review process. It allows the conference to determine if any penalties were missed or ruled in correct during a game, and to assign penalties accordingly. Once the conference finished reviewing all of the games from week four, including USC-WSU, a Pac-12 official told Rivals / TheDawgReport.com late Monday night it was determined there would be no penalty assessed for the Gustin hit on Minshew II. If the conference had deemed the lick as a targeting penalty it would have marked consecutive games for Gustin, who missed the first half against WSU for serving the mandated half-game suspension after being ejected for targeting Texas QB Sam Ehlinger. Instead, nothing from the Conference of Champions. Expect two small pieces of clarification: One; “there’s no retroactive targeting,” the Pac-12 official said, when asked if the conference has a specific designation to assign a targeting call after a game has concluded. Two; citing playing rules 9-1-3 and 9-1-4, the official said there are no mechanics in place that would allow the Pac-12 to escalate the penalty for targeting, which consists of three options for referees.

"There's no retroactive targeting. " — Pac-12 official told Rivals/TheDawgReport.com Monday night.

In any targeting call the official can either let the play stand, allowing the defender to remain in the game while the 15-yard penalty is still assessed. If the ruling is confirmed in the first half a player is ejected for the remainder of the game, and the 15-yard flag is added. Any confirmed targeting in the second half results in a first-half suspension the following game.

Washington Huskies defensive back JoJo McIntosh (14) gets thrown out of the game on a targeting call on Utah Utes running back Troy McCormick Jr. (4) during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. Photo Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports © Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Defining The Strike Zone in College Football Only two players, linebacker Azeem Victor in 2015 and safety JoJo McIntosh in 2017, have been ejected since Chris Petersen came to Washington five years ago. The Huskies teach players a rugby-style form of tackling in practice, which is intended to reduce the chance for helmet-to-helmet contact, that has grown in popularity across not only college football, but at the professional level as well. UW defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake spent a combined five seasons in the NFL as a defensive backs coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2006-07, 10-11) and Detroit Lions (2008). During fall camp in August, Lake said the league is “about seven years behind college football” when it comes to how targeting is called in the field of play and what the process is to determine such a call. The NCAA first adopted the ejection policy for targeting in March 2013 when Lake, Petersen, and a majority of the current UW coaching staff was still at Boise State. Since then the governing body of college athletics has added, or attempted to clarify the rules for what is and what isn’t targeting. Much like hitters in baseball, defensive backs are often left to wonder whether the strike zone is in college football. For Lake it’s simple. “Nope. No. No. It is coached,” Lake said, when asked if the zone varies, or if there is a general area of emphasis. “It is below the jersey number all the way to the top of the knees. And we lead with our shoulder, not with our helmet. If we’re doing those two things we’re going to be in great shape.” Reviewing Pac-12 Targeting Stance From The Outside Looking In Before the start of the 2018 season the NCAA made new rule changes to improve the safety of college football, in addition to speeding up the game a hair. The targeting rule remained untouched. However, Big Ten coordinator of football officials Bill Carollo said during media day that nine out of every 10 targeting calls are not the result of players leading with the crowd of their helmet. He explained the same two playing rules that the Pac-12 citied Monday: (Rule 9-1-3): Don’t use the top of your helmet, the crown of your helmet. And we keep refining what the definition of ‘crown’ is. But if you target, go after, take aim at an opponent and use the top of your helmet, go in and lead with that, you’re going to hurt yourself versus your opponent.

"“Most of the targeting calls, I think it’s nine out of ten calls, they’re not with the crown. They’re hitting the opponent above the shoulders, in the head and neck area, with force — so it’s got to be above the shoulders, with forceable contact — and it has to have an indicator. Indicator meaning that he has to thrust upward, he has to launch, he has to take aim.”" — Big Ten Coordinator of Football Officials Bill Carollo in July on targeting.