Opening statement… “Okay. So good to get a win. Always good to win in this league. I keep telling our players that. Lot of parody. Those kids play hard and sometimes its not exactly how we draw it up. Sometimes we make it harder on ourselves but at the end of the day can you figure out a way? And I think our guys did. Played really solid defense, and at times on offense we were good and shot ourselves in the foot a little bit. But like I said sometimes that’s how it goes and we’ll be back at against the Cal Bears.”

On the identity through eight games… “Yeah. I don’t know about that. I think we’re always trying to be better. I really do I think that’s what it is. We’re just trying to figure out why did this play not work? How do we score more points? How do we convert more third downs? All those type of things. But we do talk about trying to play our best in the fourth quarter no matter what the score is and kind of go from there. But I don’t know maybe there is a couple teams around that are great with our identity, saying ‘hey we’re good where we are’ but we’re certainly not one of those teams.”

On explosive plays last year compared to this year… “I still think we have some explosive guys. I really do. And so I think we’re always just trying to figure a way how to shake guys loose. The best way to attack a defense… Cal is going into this week really really good against the pass. So you do take those things into consideration but you just try to figure out okay, how do you attack them the best you can and let your playmakers go.”

On Salvon Ahmed showing anything more Saturday playing at not 100 percent… “I mean I think certain guys you’re aware of but most of our teams not healthy. That’s just how it goes when you’re this deep into it. The guys that are you just thank your lucky stars. And if you’re going to go and can’t really help us we got to get another guy in there, because that’s not going to help you or the team and we want to be smart and safe. But I thought he did a nice job. That guy is hard to tackle.”

On the Ahmed gesture… “No I didn’t see it. I mean I think it was kind of late and all those things. After the game guys get fired up and sometimes your emotions just get the best of you.”

On if Petersen has an in-game conversation with Ahmed after a play like that… “It just depends. It just depends. I mean, like I said, it’s something that we address. We take care of. But it’s not something that’s like a concern. Like I’ve said Salvon is a great kid. I really do. But sometimes when you’re playing in the heat of the battle you have to learn to control your emotions and learn not to hurt the team.”

On how much of that is left over from last week (vs Oregon)...“I don’t really think it does. I don’t think you’re not thinking about the last week. I think you’re playing hard in the moment and playing against a good team. Grinding it out and he kind of made something out of nothing and was emotion about it.”

On the impact of the new kickoff rules… “Well I think if we could boom it out of the end zone every time we would just easily defer to that. But a little bit of wind in the stadium always changes the kicking game. I mean you see all these guys on tape that kick it out, whether you’re at altitude, little bit of breeze at your back. It doesn’t show up in the normal game but it shows up in the kicking game and so you gotta do what you gotta do when they have really good returners.”

On that meaning it pretty much is the function of wind and direction… “A lot of times. A lot of times and it just depends if it’s a wet day or dry day. The ball is going to carry but you always want to keep them off balance.”

On Keith Taylor getting more game time against CU in place of Jordan Miller… “I think Jordan’s being a tough guy and he’s practicing the whole time and all that. But it’s late in the season and he’s taken some pounding and we’ll play all those guys. So.”

On what has stood out about McGrew and Pleasant… “Maybe what I’ve learned is I didn’t learn anything. They’ve done exactly what I thought they would do. And I think they’ve done what our whole offensive staff thought they’d do. I mean those guys are good players and they can make yards for us, and it’s good to see those guys get in their meaningful reps and do what we think they can do. That’s really what it’s kind of been. I don’t think there’s been a bunch of surprises.”

On what first stood out about McGrew in the recruiting process… “I think probably his vision. He was always hitting the holes correctly and always making positive yards. He played in a really good league and was really productive in that league. Just thought he was a really solid player.”

On if the third down throw to Ty Jones was late or miscommunication… “The third down to – oh yeah, we’d like Ty to kind of hold up in there and he kind of stayed on the move because he had a lot of space. And Jake’s under a little bit of pressure and he’s counting on him being in certain spots. So it’s a little bit of miscommunication and something that definitely needs to – another one of those things like you play the game. You’re like ‘huh’. We’ve done this a lot of times and you could see when a guy’s in space why he’d want to keep moving. But we’ve got to be on the exact same page.”

On Levi having a strong game against Colorado… “I think Levi that’s what I see out of him every game. He’s really explosive. And the more consistent he can get and play at that level I mean he can really be something special. But yeah that was, I mean great execution always sparks emotion and that’s what it was. Guys get fired up when you see that especially coming out of the d-line. Everybody could see it. It was just one of those plays. A lot of times you don’t see what goes on in the d-line and this time everybody could see what was going on at the point of attack.”

On evaluating the job of Hamdan and Lake have done as first-year coordinators… “I think we’re doing a good job. I think our defense is playing at a pretty high level and doing what we need to do on offense to win games. I think we’re always trying to figure out how to score more points. Of course you were just talking about our identity and sometimes it seems like it comes down to that fourth quarter. We’re kind of running the ball and slugging out. We have some really good backs and pretty good o-line. Not that our receivers can’t make plays it’s just kind of seems that’s the nature we’ve been going. I still think it’s work in progress. I think we’re always evolving trying to be better. How to maybe sometimes no make it so hard on ourselves.”

On playing without Gaskin and seeing the depth emerge I his absence… “I will just tell you this: we live in the here and now. We can’t worry about next week or next year. We really can’t. We got to figure out how to beat the team in front of us and that’s kind of how we go. Now we all know that we need depth to do anything worthwhile around here. The team just continuously changes.”

On if Gaskin will play at Cal… “Hope so.”

On Tuli Letuligasenoa playing against Colorado… “I would have liked to see him play a little bit more personally. It was good to see him in there and, I mean, I do think like I said last week sometimes when those guys know they’re going to get in the games even their practice mentality can change a little bit and how it carries over. But I think we planned on playing him more than that. Just how the game kind of went. We were expecting a hard-fought game but coaches got to make their decision on how they’re going to play their guys but he did a nice job for three plays.”