Chris Petersen met with the media for about 20 minutes on Monday after the Huskies 12-10 loss to Cal over the weekend.

Opening statement… “Alright well. Like the way our defense played. Obviously. Think special teams was solid. I think we made strides there. Weren’t explosive but I think we made some strides there. But its obviously painful when you lose a game and don’t give up a defensive touchdown. So we’re all trying to figure out how to help that and we will be working like we always have. Love our guys and I know that they’ll come out on a mission to get better. I know that for a fact. You know I’ll talk about the Jake situation: I guess there is on one that I care for more, have more respect for as a football player and as a person than him. And I’ve been coaching a long time. But the situation was we were not doing anything on offense. Just trying to create a spark. See if that would work a little bit. Jake Haener has taken a thousand reps since the fall, and it was much more about the offense than it was about Jake Browning. Jake played solid. There’s always a couple plays you’d like to have back but he made some very nice throws. Really that was just about being frustrated with our offense and trying to get something going. But Jake Browning is and has always been our quarterback here.”

On why Browning was pulled if it wasn’t his fault… “Because everybody has been taken out before. We’ve rotated receivers, backs, line. It’s just about doing something. You’ve got seven points and so that’s hard for some people to swallow. But like I said, I mean we’ve been plotting along on offense here for the last few weeks. Not necessarily because it’s Jake’s fault but you got to try to do something. You got to try some stuff in practice. You’re going to try some things in games. Defense is playing really well and you still think you’re going to be able to score more than 10 points, no matter who you put in there. That was the thought behind it.”

On why the offense has struggled… “Yeah I don’t know. I mean we go down on a 17-play drive and those are painful. I mean that’s, that’s pretty impressive. 17 plays and then you score. I mean you’d like to get some explosives in there where guys break tackles and make some things happen. That’s really hard to do. But that just kind of seems to be a little bit of who we are right now. So we’re working hard to change that but for whatever reason we have little margin for error.”

On Browning remaining the starter… “Absolutely.”

On the exchange between Petersen and Browning after being pulled... "I don't know. I don't remember him saying why. I just told him that I'm going to give Haener a couple of series to see what we can do here. If I'm Jake I'm not liking it either. That's what I love about Jake Browning. That dude is a competitor. I don't care what happens. That's why I told him, you're going back in but I'm going to give this guy a couple of series."

On how easy of a call it was to kick the FG on 4th and 10… “Yeah pretty easy. Yeah. It really was. You’re playing those things by how it’s kind of going in the game and what your offense is doing. Time left in the game and all those kind of things.”

On the defense and the final drive / no getting the ball back… “I think there’s two things with that as well as they played. You had to even bring it up because they played really, really well but we’d like to get some turnovers. Again I would say this: I mean I have a lot of – obviously Cal does a good job on defense. They have a very good scheme. I mean their stats back it up. All those type of things. But, I mean, that’s what we’re talking about. One of the things Cal had been struggling with a little bit is turning it over on offense. They didn’t turn it over and we did. So that’s an issue. And then they held the ball for, got two first downs four minutes and something and killed the game. So love to have a stop there.”

On receivers not helping the QB out being a reoccurring issue… “As much as we throw the ball there’s always going to be those issues a little bit. Comes down to that word that we use all the time: details. Those guys got to be on exactly the same page or there’s a problem there and there were a few times.”

On Cal being the first game Petersen thought about replacing Browning… “Yes. Yeah. Yeah, I mean for sure. Like I said this is more about the offense than any one player. But I get it when it’s the quarterback that’s such a big deal. And so you hesitate on those type of things but we’ve all been there. So you just try to do what you got to do to help your guys.”

On the thought process heading into halftime… “We were talking about that. Whether we wanted to take some timeouts right now. That discussion was going on. Another feel thing that we didn’t do it and it worked out for us.”

On what Haener does different than Browning… “He just, you know, I mean every guy is going to read things slightly different. Throw the ball slightly different. And it is different. All those quarterbacks we have are all a bit unique and different. And Jake is, Jake Haener is no different than those other guys. Everybody has a little uniqueness to the game and like I said it’s just about trying to create a little spark.”

On anything more specific and what he wanted to see from Haener… “Moving the ball. Scoring touchdowns. I mean that’s what we’re trying to do. Like move the ball better and score touchdowns. That’s what we’re talking about, right?”

On how much of the difference is simply letting the ball go… “Well maybe that’s what you’re talking about a little bit and just something different. I mean we always want them to trust the reads. There’s a read on every play and some guys see things a little bit differently. Might take the ball at a different spot than the other guy would, and so yeah that’s kind of what we’re talking about with this whole thing.”

On remembering a specific moment when you decided to make a change at QB?... I didn’t want to get deep into the fourth quarter. I just really didn’t. And then you look up and you’re almost into the fourth quarter and have seven points. And so you're just trying to do something. I can’t emphasize this enough. and I know i kind of seems like, ‘Why would you do that?’ To me, this was about our offense and not nearly as much about Jake. Just trying to help something. We’re sitting in there every week figuring out how do we make this a little bit better. We will make progress.

With quarterback, is it as simple as next man up? Or do you have to make changes?...I think in that situation and those guys are smilier type, it’s not like one is more of a runner or things like that, you’re going to run the plays that you think can attack the defense.

On if Browning look like a better QB than he was a year ago?... I don’t know about better. I think he does some things better. I thinks sometimes the numbers can be a little bit deceiving when you got a new coordinator and you put some spins on those type of things. Jake makes a lot of plays. And he makes a lot of good plays. He made a lot of plays and some big-time throws in that game. We just need to figure out how to help him and this offense score more points.

On how do you become more explosive on offense?...We’ll do everything in our power as coaches. We’re attacking coverages and then you got to figure out the people they got that are going against your people and try to figure out how to give yourself a chance. We do some stuff where we do throw it downfield. One time we had one design where we were going to launch it downfield and protection did not hold up and he has to kind of throw it to a crosser and the ball gets knocked away. You see the end result and it looks like we’re not putting it downfield. It’s not that simple, obviously.

On if it has taken more time than expected to get Browning/Hamdan relationship going?...Again, I’m not putting this on any one person because it’s not. Everybody wants to talk about the quarterback, everybody wants to talk about the coordinator, everybody wants to talk about head coach. It’s always a little bit of everything until you get all those pieces kind of going together. We’ve got a handful of guys that looks pretty good on paper when you start this season with Myles in the lineup and Chico in the lineup and Quinten Pounds in the lineup and Trey Adams in the lineup and Hunter Bryant in the lineup. It’s a little bit of a lot of things.

Gaskin and Bryant injury update Close. They’re close.

Change in QB about sending a message to the offense?...It was was way more about the offense than it was about the quarterback, for sure. And it wasn’t so much about trying to send a message necessarily to the offenses it was trying to create something for the offense. But in that ballpark of what you’re talking about, yeah.