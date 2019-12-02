SEATTLE – Chris Petersen announced Monday after concluding his sixth regular season as Washington head football coach that he will step down after the bowl game.

Defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake has been named as the replacement for Petersen. Both will coach in the Huskies’ to be named bowl game with Petersen assuming an advisory role after the game and moving forward.

“It has been a privilege and a professional dream fulfilled to be part of this world-class institution,” Petersen said in a statement released by UW Monday.

“I will forever be grateful, honored and humbled to have had the opportunity to coach our fine young men on Montlake for these past six seasons. I thank each of them, as well as our coaches and administrative staff for the incredible commitment they’ve made to Husky football during my tenure. The football program and Husky Athletics across the board will continue to prosper – and do it the right way – with Jen Cohen’s leadership and the University administration’s commitment to excellence. I’ll be a Husky for life, but now is the right time for me to step away from my head coaching duties, and recharge.”

Lake entered the 2019 season as the only UW assistant coach with a three-year contract. He was promoted from defensive backs coach to co-DC before the 2016 season and became the full-time DC heading into the 2018 season.

“I could not be more excited about taking over as head football coach at the University of Washington,” Lake said in a release.

“I’ve been dreaming of this opportunity for as long as I can remember and I can’t think of a better place to do it than in the world-class city of Seattle and at such a prestigious university with a rich football tradition. This wouldn’t be possible without the mentorship of Coach Petersen and I would like to thank him for everything he has done for me, as well as Jen Cohen for entrusting me with this opportunity.”