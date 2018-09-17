On a player like Britain Covey, has Petersen ever been in a game where it made sense to take his helmet away because he had taken so many big hits?... "I didn't realize so many were on him. That guy is a tough player. I had a lot of respect going in the game and I've got more even coming out. And not only how tough he is but how he plays. He's fearless back there as a punt returner. Ball bounces around, hits his own guy and picks it up like it was planned...he just plays football the way it was meant to be played. I didn't really realize so much of that was him getting hit but it didn't slow him down."

On if Petersen can remember another game where it seemed to be as many big, clean hits by UW's defense?... "I don't know about those big hits kind of being out in space, it seemed to be a few more of those. And to not get penalties on them is more impressive because usually when you're seeing that there's a flag coming somewhere. But I do think our guys played pretty physical football. I talk about that Auburn game. It didn't turn out like we wanted to, but my hat was off to everybody. That was physical football out there. I thought it was every bit as physical as Utah, it was just maybe more where everybody could see it."

On how much of a difference can a full crowd make at Husky Stadium?... "That's what it's all about. When this place gets packed, huge advantage for us. Huge advantage for any team. You go into any stadium. That's why I was so proud of our guys going into Utah. That's really hard to weather that storm. It's just another element that comes into the stadium, whether it's wind or rain or noise and that energy. Over time it makes a difference. So it's exciting to be home and hopefully be able to fill the stadium up. That's when it is the greatest setting."

On giving the other running backs carries too... "You guys tell me. We've got Myles back there and then we've got these other guys so you've got to pick and choose and throw the ball some. So we're well aware of it. Some of it has to do with health things during the week. Guys can practice full speed and guys that can't, it's hard. From Chico still coming back from what he's come back from and all those different things."

On Myles Gaskin and his game against Utah.. ."He's excellent. That's what Myles does. If we're going to give him the ball enough and our offensive line keeps guys relatively covered he's going to make his plays. He's slippery he's strong, he's fast, he's all those things. We've just got to give him a chance to get things started and he's going to find creases."

On how impressed Petersen was with how physical UW's secondary played without getting penalized?... "That's the goal, that's the idea. We've been working on it really, really hard and I think it showed up. It's hard to play like that but it shows it can be done and we'll keep working on it. We're by no means saying we're always going to be able to stay like that but we work hard on it."

Opening Statement... "Get a good win, against a good opponent, like it a lot. Just try to not be brought down by your negativity on these negative questions after we win against a good Pac-12 team. Really proud of our guys, how hard they fought and I really mean that. That's a hard place to play and they've got an excellent defense. Our defense played really well and just proud we could go over there in game three and played physical and all the things that we're trying to be about. "Obviously we'll clean up some things on offense as we keep going but I don't underestimate the importance of being able to go over there and how hard those guys played and made it happen."

Petersen said during his Monday press conference that he doesn't need to show the film from a year ago to motivate this current group of Huskies. The UW head coach praised Sun Devils quarterback Manny Wilkins as one of the more under rated signal-caller's in the Pac-12.

The No. 10 Huskies (2-1, 1-0) host Arizona State for another late night ESPN matchup this Saturday, looking to avenge their 13-7 loss in the desert last season. UW also lost now-senior left tackle Trey Adams and cornerback Jordan Miller to injury during the game, the former has yet to play a game since.

On how much different Arizona State looks under Herm Edwards?... “Well on defense much different. That’s that San Diego State, you know Rocky Long style, and we’ve gone against that in the past. It’s really good. It’s a good defense and they got them playing hard over there, they really do. So that’s much different. And then on offense they’ve stayed relatively similar. It is different but it is similar, in terms of playing to the quarterback [Manny] Wilkins’ style. RPO game. He’s really good. I though he’s been one of the more under rated quarterbacks in our league for a while now. He’s very athletic and can run. But he’s calm in the pocket and he’s not going to get out of there until he needs to. Really good receiving corps around him and he lets those guys make plays. Our defense is going to have quite a challenge this week. I mean this quarterback, like I said, I think he’s one of the better one’s for sure in our conference.”

On ASU wide receiver N'Keal Harry... "He’s impressive. Big and strong and tough and I think he has really deceptive speed too because he’s such a big guy you don’t think he’s going to run like that but then he’ll break the tackle and outrun everybody. I think he’s as good as advertised.”

On the end of the first half without being able to capitalize... “Well, those are always frustrating. We’ve done that a couple of times when we get down there and you’re going backward. I can’t remember exactly what happened, a penalty and then we had a grounding. That’s kind of what I talked about the other day of trying to help Jake out and give him something like throw the ball away and if we’re not he’s got to take the sack. And that’s painful there because that knocks us out of field goal range.”

On Jaxson Kirkland and Petersen's thoughts after the first three games... "I think he’s getting better every game. He’s played three games of college football. He’s a fun guy to watch because you can see him getting better each week and learning, and every week really is different, not only the guy you’re playing against but these styles have been so much different. Like a completely different style, it’s encouraging to watch him progress and it will really be encouraging way down the road when he’s seen more things.”

On the versatility along the defensive line for UW, and finding playing time... “That’s the key to anything is to have depth, is to be able to play multiple guys. You like that. I like it on the offensive line. We played some more guys and I’ve been saying that forever. I don’t think the offensive line coaches like it as much because they like that continuity. But I like getting a lot of guys in the game. I think it helps morale, it helps practice, it helps competition, so we’ve done that on defense and you have to. Those big guys can only play so may plays and you’ve got to continue to build depth.”

On what Petersen thought of Henry Roberts against Utah when he replaced Jared Hilbers at LT... “It was really good to get those guys in there. I think Henry Roberts has taken a lot of snaps around here, a lot of practice reps, and I’m glad we got him in there and thought he did a nice job. He knows what he’s doing. I think he’s a guy that we can get in there and play more, I really do. Henry Bainivalu, first time getting really significant snaps against a Pac-12 opponent, and he’s got a big upside as well.”

On if the loss to ASU last season stills has a bothersome feel... “I think from a coaching standpoint, I know that can happen every single week. That’s why I’m always worried. We were doing really good, and I think at the time, Arizona State was coming on a little bit, but we were a big favorite and all that, and we go down there and just don’t do anything on offense. We had a touchdown called back, all those type of things. So you hit a couple big plays, the mindset, mentality, everything changes. You get those taken away, and the momentum of the game completely changes. I’ve been in so many games like that, I can’t even tell you. So that’s why we’re always — it doesn’t matter on the opponent. You know how these games can go. They can turn out much differently if you don’t get a couple breaks here and there. but that’s what I think about playing in our conference. I say it week in and week out. I know for a fact, anybody can beat anybody. It just depends who shows up and makes some plays and gets some momentum going and it goes from there.”

On if Petersen references last years game...“I think it’s completely different. That’s the mindset every week. It’s not about referencing a game … it’s just like, you’ve got to play. You’ve got to play your best or you’re going to get beat. I just really believe that.”

On not scoring from inside the 30-yard line in the 4th quarter against Utah... “Yes. I’ve been a part of it all. I’ve won 7-6 when our defense scored the touchdown, and we’ve scored 69-67 and won. … I’ve seen it all, and that’s the beauty of this game. You just don’t know. I thought it was a little surprising when the d-lineman was running down there and thought for sure he was going to walk in, and the ball slips out of his hands, and then our defense has to make a stand. So that part is new. I hadn’t seen that one before. But you’re not going to win and win big against anybody unless you play really, really high-level defense. That I know.”

On Jake Browning needing to get rid of the ball... “It needs to get in his makeup. It just does. He knows it. We’ve got to improve there, there’s no question. Like I said after the game, we need to help him. But there’s going to become times where we help him as much (as we can) and the game of football goes how it goes. Somebody misses a block, they bring a blitz … and he’s going to have to throw the ball away or he’s going to have to take a sack. It is what it is. But he’s made so many plays getting out of there. We scored a touchdown with him getting out of there and finding Ty Jones. And I don’t think we realize how many plays that kid has made with his feet. That’s part of his game. Now, do we need to clean up the other part? No question.”

On the biggest concern with regard to the punting game... “Yeah, we got to kick the ball better. We got to kick it more accurate when Race is kicking. We got a definite strategy how we want it kicked. We got to get better at that. I thought he was kicking to a really challenging returner. He’s as good as I’ve seen, he really is, in a unique, different way. Like I said, he does some really good things but I think we can get better there. It would be nice to get Joel (Whitford) back sooner or later and have those two guys.”

On what Petersen sees in ASU's offense... “Complete confusion and chaos for the offense. That’s what is. They’re hitting gaps and running through and blowing things up. It’s never the same. It’s a really unique, good system.”

On the importance of communication along the offensive line... “Yeah, I mean. There’s a lot of that, for sure. Just cause they’re all over the place. The communication piece is big.”

On the growth and emergence of redshirt freshman linebacker Ariel Ngata... “Another young guy that’s getting better every game. It is good to get him out there because I think he sees things he doesn’t see in practice. The speed of the game and just difference adjustments you got to make. He plays fast. He’s a physical player. Excited for his development as well.”

On reserve DL John Clark getting to play the last two games... “He had a tough injury. It is good to have him back out there I think confident, full speed, getting in some game reps. I think he’s playing good.”

The targeting calls on Utah that obviously benefit you guys. After watching those, as a football fan …“They’re great calls. Great calls.”

Great calls because they…? “You didn’t think they were targeting?”

No, I thought they were. There are some fans that think football’s gone too far...“I think you guys … Is this like a softball question? Your one of the day? You guys talk about how physical we played and how physical this game is and we had no targeting. That will never go away. I don’t know what they’re talking about. The rules are changing. The rules have changed for the better of the game. It’s still going to the be the toughest, you know, most violent team sport I think that there is. To me, that’s all positive. Is it hard on the guys and those last minute adjustment where a back is cutting and a receiver going down? It is hard. It’s really hard to have that strike zone exactly where you want it but I don’t know what you’re talking about. You trying to say football’s going soft? I’m not seeing that.”

On the impact of Browning popping right back up after the roughing the passer penalty... Jake Browning’s as tough as anybody in our locker room and has been since the day he arrived here. I think people don’t appreciate that. The shots that that guy has taken, (he) missed one game and a handful of practices his freshman year because he had a separated shoulder. Most guys would be out a month and he was out a week. He’s tough. He’s really impressive in terms of what he brings to our team.”

On how the team responds to that display of positive emotion... “That’s got to be our mentality for the whole team. There’s going to be plays that don’t go our way. We just have to have a short memory. There’s nothing more impressive than (when) a quarterback is taking some shots and having a tough game and then comes back and answers when he need an answer. That’s hard to do. And I saw it a couple times this weekend watching college football a couple times on Saturday, and that’s when you really find out who guys are. Jake will keep playing. He’s not going to back down and I think our guys know that.”

On the wide receivers... We have more depth than we’ve had and we have some young guys who haven’t really played a bunch (or have) significant roles … and I think they have some skill to them. You can feel it, though, that we do have a good nucleus there. Those guys are playing and the step that they’ve taken, you can see that they have more to them. There’s some things we’ve really diagnosed on the film that if they can do these next things, they’re going to help our whole pass game out. Just some little technique things that we do work on that we’re not quite there, but we’re getting there.