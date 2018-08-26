Chris Petersen has officially begun his fifth season as head coach at Washington, meeting with the media on Sunday before the team travels to Atlanta on Thursday.

The Huskies head coach spoke for just over 25 minutes about Auburn, the health status of a few players and other topics surrounding the program and college football. Here is the complete transcription.

Opening statement … “Getting there. Not quite time to play, but we’re getting there. Got three days of really good, important practices. Excited to get back out there tomorrow and get practicing and tighten some things up. Had a good fall camp. It’s getting to that time where you need to go play. You think you could use another month to get this right.

On what Petersen likes about opening the season with an opponent like Auburn … “Well I think the players and fans might like it more than the coaches. There’s going to be those first game things where it’s like ‘huh? How did that happen?’ When you’re playing a team as good as Auburn that can be painful. That can hurt you bad. I think it’s very challenging. It makes you have your game right from the start. If you’re not you’re going to pay the price. So our kids understand that. But just how we prepare, you can only work has hard as you can. Our kids have always been very focused and into it. It doesn’t matter really who the opponent is. They’re going to give it their all. They’re gonna give it their best. So that’s why I’ve kind of said it’s like, it’s not like we’re going to practice harder than we have or be more focused. I think these kids this is very important to all of them. Hopefully as coaches we’ve paired things down and don’t overload them too much. There’s always a tendency early on. First game you got all this time on your hands to have too much for kids. Let them play and play fast.”

On characterizing Jake Browning’s final fall camp … “Yeah. I mean I feel great about him. I think he’s done a really good job in camp. He’s played in so many, played in a lot of big games so you feel good about that. So I know he’s going to be able to handle all that. Everybody wants to go talk about him. That’s the last guy I really want to talk about. I think it starts in the lines. Always. I mean the front seven for Auburn. They’re super athletic in the secondary. If we don’t give him a chance to set his feet or get our run game, no one’s going to have a chance. So I think Jake’s going to be fine. They got some guys that have played a lot of football on that defensive side, and they’re very stout and very physical. So to me it has to do with how some guys in front of him hold up to get him a chance to his thing.”

On the Peach Bowl / Fiesta Bowl experience helping him prepare for a big game … “The quality of team we’re playing is certainly like those teams we’ve played there. I look at Auburn on defense and it seems very Alabama-ish to me. That physical style. That really athletic, they don’t give you anything. You got to earn everything. Fast. All those things. So that seems really similar. Some of those kids have played in those games, some haven’t. We’ve got some new guys that don’t know anything about this. We’re taking some freshmen that we may or may not play. We’ll probably take more that won’t play, but we want them to see this. What this feels like, what this looks like, because they may be in there and it’ll be different for them.

On the SEC being the dark, mythical place for football and Petersen addressing the SEC toughness … “Yeah I don’t think it’s about mythical or anything like that. I mean I think they play really good football. It’s just good football down there. That’s what it is. You just watch these guys play good football. I think football is very important in the south. Part of the culture, it’s awesome. From the players growing up to the fans that’s what they do. Always think it’s need to be around places that are so passionate about something like that. That’s what I think. You know it might be a little bit different. We got passionate people out here but it just seems like across the board in those regions of the country it’s just passion for football. You’re out here, even in Seattle there’s some people that don’t know we have a football team. That’s just how it is. So that might make it a little bit different.

On debunking or leveling the playing field (vs the SEC) … “We’re not playing their whole conference. We’re playing, it’s our first game. One game against a really good team that’s going to be a team that a lot of people are going to talk about throughout the season. We know that. That’s what it is. I think it’s really important that we have this, the coaches have this, in perspective. It’s one game against a good team. Win or lose we have a bunch after us. And it no matter what happens it doesn’t make or break our season. It just doesn’t. That’s the mindset. We’re onto the next thing. What did we learn? How can we improve? No matter what happens in that outcome. So they understand we’re playing a really good team going in, from a really good conference. We just study the tape, but I think we can’t make it bigger than it is, you know. It’s, you talk about mythical and all this kind of stuff, it’s like are you trying to scare our guys or what? We’re already nervous enough.”