Mike Hopkins transcription postgame following the Washington's 64-61 overtime loss to No. 8 Oregon at Alaska Airlines Arena Saturday.

On losing a lead late… “First half we were as good as we’ve been on the defensive end. We were rebounding the ball. We only had three turnovers. That’s one of the big things of solving – one of the big issues. In the second half their pressure just kept wearing on us. It looked like we got a little fatigued. I probably should have subbed a little more. Great environment. Hot gym. Intense game. 10 turnovers in the second half didn’t help us. Against Oregon that’s what they’re trying to do, just keep applying that pressure. And then offensive rebounding. I thought we were getting good stops. We just couldn’t finish with our rebound. They did a really good job getting to the end of the clock, getting a shot up and getting a second possession. I thought that really hurt us.

On how tough of a loss the game is… “It’s hard anytime you lose. Especially when you feel like you’ve had control of the game. This is now the third, fourth, fifth game where we’ve lost by three points, two points, one point. Where we had control against a really good team up 16 in the second half you got to be able to close that. The way they get back is by turning you over. Our offense got a little stale. We got tired and that stopped our movement. I thought that really hurt us. With all that being said, we missed a couple foul shots which could’ve closed the game. Sometimes that happens in the game of basketball. Lot of season left, lot of really good teams. We’re close. We showed so many great signs we just got to get over the hump. I looked during one part in the game it was RaeQuan (Battle), Marcus (Tsohonis), J-Mac (Jaden McDaniels), Isaiah (Stewart) and Naz (Carter). You got a lot of youth out there, a lot of young guys. I mean, how good was Marcus Tsohonis in the first half? He looked like a season veteran. I probably put too much on him. In the second half he hadn’t played and all of a sudden he plays 24 minutes against Oregon State and then 36 tonight. But that was my call.

On the message to the upperclassmen… “Listen. Big thing for me is not just necessarily – when I say I want them to step up its never on the scoring, it’s always about leadership and how hard you go out there and play in practice. I thought for the most part Hameir (Wright) was pretty good. Sam (Timmins) didn’t get a lot of opportunity aside from the beginning of the game. Naz is averaging I think 13, 14 a game and he’s been great for us all year. Some games you’re going to have high’s; you’re going to have low’s. That’s what I meant about stepping up. Those guys, in terms of practice, getting prepared for these games they’ve been exceptional.

On Peyton Pritchard… “The biggest thing – our number one focus in the whole game was Pritchard. We call ‘red’ situations, which is 10 seconds or less on the clock, and in the first half I think three of his three’s were at the end of the clock… We didn’t execute that. You lose a guy like that who means so much to the team. He’s the head of the snake. You got to make sure he doesn’t even get a chance to see the basket. You have to force somebody else there to beat you. He’s an exceptional player and he was the No. 1 thing on the scouting report and we didn’t defend it too well.

On Marcus Tsohonis… “The thing with Marcus is his control. He’s got an old school pace to him. He’s always in control. In the beginning with the way they were pressuring we played Jamal (Bey) there. I just felt like it wasn’t – it was a lot to handle. So we decided to play Marcus more at the one tonight. He just settles everything down. The problem was he settled everything down to almost a lull at the end. Some of the plays we were calling we were just running the same plays. I think we ran three sets over and over and over, and we were just slow like molasses. We weren’t popping. The ball wasn’t moving. The one time we did Jamal ended up making a layup. A lot of standing around. So that might have been my mistake based on the fatigue factor to get more guys in the game, more flow. But its hard to get that close. You lead a game for 35 minutes at home. Crowd was just electric. It’s a hard pill to swallow.”

On what the difference is with coming out fast and playing slow at the end of the last two games… “It’s a 40-minute game. You have to be able to be able to do it for 40 minutes. That’s where it just looked like at the end the energy wasn’t the same as its been. Even late we missed a couple bunnies around the basket. Layup here, put back. Some foul shots. Those in my opinion probably end up being fatigue. So I need to do a better job of subbing some guys out more and getting some guys in, especially second game less than 48 hours. Hot gym. Excitement. I thought I could get away with it and it hurt us.”

On if Isaiah Stewart had more in the tank to start the game… “That’s why we had a 12-point lead, it was because of that. You know Oregon. They’re a great program. They got a great coach. They got a great team. They got a player like Pritchard. You know they’re going to come back and make their runs. As they made their runs we just kept telling the guys ‘we have the lead’. You could see their emotions going high and low. Gotta credit Oregon the way that they press. I was telling a story earlier, when I was at Syracuse we were playing Louisville in the Big East Championship and we were up 16 with 10 minutes to go in the game and we lost by 16. The press ends up just eroding your legs and I probably didn’t do a good enough job managing that, especially in the second half. We had control of the game and just didn’t feel like it was going to hurt us because we were handling their press so well in the first half.”