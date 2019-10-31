SEATTLE – Before Mike Hopkins and the UW Huskies men’s basketball team begin the official start to the 2019-20 season, one final tune up is on the docket with an exhibition matchup against Western Washington.

It will mark the first time that five-star forward Jaden McDaniels, a product of nearby Federal Way High School, and five-star center Isaiah Stewart from Rochester, New York, will play in front of a home crowd at Alaska Airlines Arena.

McDaniels, ranked as the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2019 recruiting class by Rivals, did not travel with the team to Italy during the summer for personal reasons. On Wednesday, Hopkins confirmed that the freshman would play in Thursday’s exhibition game.

Hopkins and UW have yet to learn whether or not sophomore guard Quade Green will be granted a waiver after transferring into the program midway through the 2018-19 season from Kentucky.

As a result, that will allow another freshman, Marcus Tsohonis, an opportunity to show the coaching staff what he can do. Sophomore Elijah Hardy will likely be the primary point guard for the Huskies in the exhibition without Green.

The game will not be broadcasted on radio or television. Whether at the arena or not Thursday night, here are three factors to look for in the exhibition against WWU.

How’s the point? – With or without Green it will be important for Hopkins to learn how stable the Huskies are at point guard to start the season. Since UW lost last season’s starting PG, David Crisp, to graduation the next era has begun.

The question is, who will take the point and lead the Huskies early to start the season. UW opens the regular season on Nov. 8 against Baylor in the Armed Forces Classic. After that the Huskies will travel to Ontario, Canada to face Tennessee in the Naismith Hall of Fame Classic.

Given that UW has two formidable opponents in the first three games it will be crucial for the team to have a sense of who the main floor general will be.

Five-Star for Real? – It’s stating the obvious, but many fans want to see how McDaniels and Stewart – particularly the former – perform in the Purple and Golden.

Even though Thursday night won’t provide a true test as to how valuable the two five-star freshmen will be this season, it will give some indication as to how Hopkins and the staff see both fitting into the lineup.

Stretch the Floor – One notable difference entering this season as compared to the two previous seasons under Hopkins, UW has significantly more length inside and out.

With senior Sam Timmins at 6-foot-11, junior Hameir Wright at 6-foot-9, redshirt freshman Bryan Penn-Johnson at 7-foot and Stewart at 6-foot-9 the paint will not be short of men with a rather long wingspan.

On the perimeter junior guard Nahziah Carter and sophomore Jamal Bey are the two tallest at 6-foot-6. Hardy is 6-foot-2 at the point and McDaniels, listed at 6’9 and 200-pounds, can cover a lot territory on the court.