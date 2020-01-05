SEATTLE – If Mike Hopkins wanted a response from his team after a disappointing opening conference defeat, he got one and more Sunday night.

Washington (11-4) used a strong defensive performance from freshman Jaden McDaniels, who recorded six first half blocks against USC (12-3) to key the Huskies’ 72-40 victory at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Redshirt freshman forward Nate Roberts provided a spark on both sides of the floor in the first half for UW.

Roberts, who played a season high 14 minutes in the opening period Sunday night, entered halftime with seven points and six rebounds, both career marks.

Prior to the second conference game of the 2019-20 season against the Trojans, Roberts played 11 minutes in the Huskies’ 72-53 win Maine back on November 20.

He scored two points against UCLA while playing just six minutes total in the defeat Thursday night.

Roberts completed a no-look pass from senior center Sam Timmins at the 5:28 mark with the first of two thunderous dunks, extending the UW lead to double digits on his second dunk one minute later at 27-17.

The Huskies ended the first half on a 7-0 scoring run. Junior guard Nahziah Carter knocked down his second 3-pointer and Roberts dunked home another two to end the half with UW ahead 35-21.

McDaniels, who finished with 11 points on 3 of 12 shooting in 30 minutes of action, recorded six blocks in the first half after struggling to making an impact in the conference opening loss to the Trojans on Thursday.

The freshman showed a considerable amount of growth in several aspects of his game against the Trojans.

Most notably, McDaniels consistently ran down the floor on offense and no doubt made his presence felt on the defensive end against USC with his six blocked shots.