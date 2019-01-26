Seven four-star defensive recruits signed with the Huskies during the early period in mid-December.

That number could increase after this weekend with Washington hosting a few official visitors, including four-star linebacker Daniel Heimuli.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior from Menlo-Atherton High School (Atherton, California) would be the second top 10 LB to sign with the Huskies in the 2019 class, should he choose to call Seattle his home for the next four years.