Four-Star Tight End Details Interest in Washington, Timetable
This week four-star tight end Brock Bowers was supposed to make his third trip to visit the University of Washington.
Due to the NCAA ban restricting schools from hosting prospective recruits for unofficial or official visits during the Covid-19 outbreak Bowers isn’t able to.
As somewhat of a substitute the Napa High School (Napa, California) junior released a list of his top eight schools on Sunday.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news