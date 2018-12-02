SEATTLE – For the first time in eighteen years Washington is going to end its season playing the Rose Bowl.

After the final College Football Playoff rankings came out Sunday morning, which saw Ohio State left two spots short of its second berth under head coach Urban Meyer, the matchup became official.

The No. 9 Huskies (10-3, 7-2) will face the No. 6 Buckeyes (12-1, 8-1) on Jan. 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California.

UW has lost the last three consecutive meetings between the two schools. The last time the Huskies beat OSU was Sept. 10, 1994, a 25-16 victory at Husky Stadium under second-year head coach Jim Lambright.

Both teams are not only ranked in the final CFP rankings, they also boast a top ten scoring unit on each side of the ball.

After holding Utah to just three points in the Pac-12 Championship Game the Huskies defense is ranks fifth in the FBS allowing 15.5 points per game, the lowest of any season under Chris Petersen.

The Buckeyes averaged 43.5 in thirteen games this season while scoring the fifth most touchdowns on offense in 2018 (75). Only 27 of those came on the road or neutral site field, which helps UW.

“Real good. Known him for a while. I got a lot of respect for him,” Petersen said Sunday of his relationship with Meyer. “When I first came here I went back there and spent a few days with him and he was awesome to me. Just really appreciate him and the job he’s done.

“You know, all the hard things that coaches go through and all that. I got a lot of respect for him and his wife Shelly.”