Less than halfway though his second Pac-12 conference hoops schedule, Washington coach Mike Hopkins and the zone defense has found its way out west.

Hopkins, a 22-year assistant under legendary Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, has the Huskies atop the league standings at 6-0 after holding off a late run from Oregon to win 61-56 on the road Thursday.

Over the last three games UW has allowed an average of 57.3 points per game, 10th fewest in the country and 51 spots above the next best among schools in the Conference of Champions, Oregon (64.3 PPG).

It has taken time for the Huskies to settle into form on the hardwood in 2018-19. However, despite their hiccups before conference play began in mid January, UW is still No. 24 in the country allowing 64.5 points with that number steadily decreasing.

At 15-4 overall UW has not lost consecutive games once this season. The last defeat came on Dec. 15 to No. 13 Virginia Tech, a 73-61 result in the Boardwalk Classic in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The two prior losses, at No. 1 Gonzaga and vs Minnesota (neutral site), were by a combined four points. All three were an improvement from their 88-66 loss at Auburn back in early November.

Last season UW allowed 73 points per game in Hopkins’ first year at the helm. With the average down almost 10 points and an even dozen games left in the regular season, it factors that the team will finish with a better looking defense in year two.

Six of the last 12 remaining games are at Alaska Airlines Arena, including four of the final six vs; Utah (Feb. 20), Colorado (Feb. 23), Oregon State (Mar. 6) and Oregon (Mar. 9).

Before the Huskies win over the Ducks on Thursday the team ranked No. 40 in the latest NET rankings, a system put in place prior to this season replacing the RPI format to aid in determining the NCAA Tournament field.

Washington is 14 spots above the next highest team from the Pac-12, the Arizona Wildcats at No. 54, with a trio of other schools from the Conference of Champions between No. 67 (Oregon) and No. 70 (Oregon State).

Just ahead of the Beavers, who host the Huskies on Saturday at 1 p.m., is Arizona State at No. 69. From there the bottom falls out; USC at No. 98, Colorado at No. 100, Utah at No. 105, UCLA at No. 109, Stanford at No. 116, Washington State at No. 197 and Cal at No. 253.

Whether or not UW can remain perfect in conference play is yet to be seen.

But if the team can continue its run of form over the next two months, and if not win the Pac-12 Tournament at minimum play in the championship game, there is a chance that the eight-year run of not making an NCAA Tournament will come to an end in 2018-19.