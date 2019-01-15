Hopkins: Huskies "Fortunate" to Land Kentucky PG Transfer Quade Green
SEATTLE – Many issues have arisen in college basketball over the years. The latest “problem” that has arisen during the current men’s 2018-19 season is the perceived prevalence of mid-year transfers.
Former Notre Dame and Oklahoma guard Doug Gottlieb, who hosts a daily show on Fox Sports Radio and also serves as a television analyst for the network, revealed his stance through a series of tweets.
“If you transfer mid-year during your freshman year, you should have to pay back the scholarship. It is basically $100k scholly that no one else can use and some guys leave 7-10 games in, which is a joke,” Gottlieb wrote in his initial tweet on Dec. 26.
After his freshman season in South Bend, in which the point guard averaged 4.6 points over 27 games for the Fighting Irish in 1995-96, Gottlieb transferred – amidst a scandal that he stole another students credit guard – first to Golden West College before landing in Stillwater.
However, Andy Katz, a former national hoops reporter for ESPN who now writes for NCAA.com, published an article in October 2018 that listed 15 players who could become top transfer targets.
The lede?
“Transfers are the new normal in college basketball.”
Many rebutted Gottlieb’s assertions on social media, and the introduction to Katz’s story doesn’t appear foster a concern.
Washington head coach Mike Hopkins, who added former five-star guard Quade Green after the sophomore decided to transfer from Kentucky after nine games into the 2018-19 season, also doesn’t believe the number of mid-year transfers is a problem.
“I don’t think its systemic,” Hopkins told TheDawgReport.com, when asked about the subject.
“I think at the end of the day kids are looking for a better opportunity,” he continued. “Everybody has a different thing. It could be, one guy isn’t playing as much as he wants to. I think there’s also kids that are doing it, and maybe they don’t fit. Some people make mistakes.”
Green and Gottlieb have two different situations, however. The former played 34 games as a true freshman last season for John Calipari averaging 9.3 points in just over 25 minutes per game. This season, Green saw his role diminish for the Wildcats.
He averaged just under 18 minutes and 7.8 points for Kentucky this season before deciding to transfer to UW. Green was the No. 22 overall prospect by Rivals in the 2017 class when he came out of Neumann-Goretti High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
“We feel fortunate getting him on a second chance because of how good he is, and the type of kid he is,” Hopkins added on Green. “But, listen, I think in life when someone goes through something and they don’t think it’s a fit for them, or they don’t see light at the end of the tunnel. Different story.”
Green will spend the remainder of the Huskies’ season as a walk-on, before he is able to take a scholarship spot this summer and be eligible to play in January 2020. Hopkins said that green will still have two-and-a-half years of eligibility remaining once he is cleared to play at UW.
The Huskies are a finalist for a pair of elite five-star recruits in 2019, Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart. McDaniels, a 6-9, 185-pound power forward from Federal Way (Federal Way, Wash.), is considering UW along with Duke and Kentucky.
He’s ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect by Rivals.
Stewart, who is listed one spot below McDaniels at No. 6 overall, has been leaning towards choosing the Huskies over offers from Michigan State, Duke and others. The five-star center out of La Lumiere High School (La Porte, Indiana) has not announced when he will make his decision.
Should UW land either Stewart or McDaniels – in a perfect world the staff would take both – it would propel the program back into national prominence. That success has to be met equal on the court, however, but Hopkins has the program appearing headed in the right direction.