SEATTLE – Many issues have arisen in college basketball over the years. The latest “problem” that has arisen during the current men’s 2018-19 season is the perceived prevalence of mid-year transfers.

Former Notre Dame and Oklahoma guard Doug Gottlieb, who hosts a daily show on Fox Sports Radio and also serves as a television analyst for the network, revealed his stance through a series of tweets.

“If you transfer mid-year during your freshman year, you should have to pay back the scholarship. It is basically $100k scholly that no one else can use and some guys leave 7-10 games in, which is a joke,” Gottlieb wrote in his initial tweet on Dec. 26.

After his freshman season in South Bend, in which the point guard averaged 4.6 points over 27 games for the Fighting Irish in 1995-96, Gottlieb transferred – amidst a scandal that he stole another students credit guard – first to Golden West College before landing in Stillwater.

However, Andy Katz, a former national hoops reporter for ESPN who now writes for NCAA.com, published an article in October 2018 that listed 15 players who could become top transfer targets.

The lede?

“Transfers are the new normal in college basketball.”

Many rebutted Gottlieb’s assertions on social media, and the introduction to Katz’s story doesn’t appear foster a concern.

Washington head coach Mike Hopkins, who added former five-star guard Quade Green after the sophomore decided to transfer from Kentucky after nine games into the 2018-19 season, also doesn’t believe the number of mid-year transfers is a problem.