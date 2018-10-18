SEATTLE – When Sean McGrew decided to commit to Washington in Spring 2015 it sent a shockwave throughout the college football recruiting world. McGrew, a four-star running back out of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California, picked UW over UCLA, who many expected to keep the talented SoCal prospect in his home state. It took Chris Petersen personally recruiting the No. 4 ranked RB in the 2016 class to put the Huskies over the top. Now, after waiting his turn behind the all-time rushing leader in school history, McGrew is getting his carries. “He’s done a really nice job. It’s hard. These kids are all competitive,” Petersen said during his Monday press conference when asked about the progress McGrew has made over the past year. ‘They’re all really good players and they’ve done great things in high school, and to come here and wait your turn, but like I said: The cream will rise to the top. Sometimes it’s not on their timetable, but if you stick to the process I really believe it will work out how it’s suppose to.” McGrew was named the California Gatorade Player of the Year in 2015. He was named to the first-team CIF Southern Section All-Pac 5 Division after rushing for 1,852 yards and 27 touchdowns his senior season. Ranked as the No. 194 overall prospect by Rivals in the 2016 class, McGrew was the second-highest rated recruit to commit to Petersen at the time in May 2015 behind now-senior UW quarterback Jake Browning to ranked No. 84 overall the prior class. Still, McGrew redshirted his first season at UW and played in only seven games the following year. He scored a 3-yard touchdown against Montana for his first career score in 2017, adding his second TD of the season against Oregon State.

Washington coach Chris Petersen, center, stands with running back Salvon Ahmed (26) and tailback Sean McGrew (25) after an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Seattle. Washington won 35-7. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Following a third consecutive 1,000-yard season from Gaskin the former Bosco decided to change his approach to life, and in turn how he viewed himself as a player. “I would say I’ve more grown mentally and just having a better outlook on every day,” McGrew said Wednesday reflecting on his new approach. “Just waking up wanting to get better. Wanting to improve my body, improve my mind in all aspects of football whether its watching film and learning defenses or getting stronger in the weight room.” Huskies RB coach Keith Bhonapha picked up on the changes McGrew had made heading into the spring and saw a clear different in the former four-star recruit. “I just think he was a young guy coming in trying to figure it all out,” Bhonapha said during the first week of fall camp in August. “The one thing I would say where I noticed the change, for me personally, was coming through spring workouts into spring ball. “He came out of spring ball really strong. Taking care of business really detailed. Same thing not a lot of mental mistakes and you can tell that this guy was working to take the next step.” McGrew continued to develop his game during fall camp and became a more complete back in the process. “Me personally, what I am seeing as far as Sean McGrew’s progression is he is doing a better job of being an overall running back and overall player,” Bhonapha said later in fall camp. “He’s working harder in the weight room. He’s working harder on the practice field. He’s being detailed and knowing what we’re doing protection wise. “He’s doing better in his pass protection. He’s being more detailed in the run game where he’s pressing his gaps and using leverage, things like that. He is becoming an overall better player. It’s not one thing I’m pointing out exactly because he’s really grown in so many ways. “For me to cut it down to one would be shorting him for what he’s done.”

(From left) Washington Huskies tailbacks Paul Wells (48), Kamari Pleasant (24), Miles Gaskin (9) and Sean McGrew wait for a drill during the Spring Game at Husky Stadium. Photo Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports © Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports