SEATTLE – For the better part of two decades there always was at least one Huard holding court on the Evergreen State high school prep sports scene.

Starting in the late 1980s with Mike Huard, a father of three boys and head football coach at Puyallup High School, the surname has evolved over time while still remaining true to the family history.

The two older Huard brothers, Damon and Brock, both played for their father before moving on to play at the University of Washington while the youngest, Luke, chose North Carolina.

It has been 21 years since a quarterback with the Huard name has played college football. For one more season that fact remains true, until Sam Huard puts on his gold helmet with the purple UW logo.

Ranked as a four-star pro-style signal-caller out of Kennedy Catholic High School by Rivals in the 2021 recruiting class, the next Huard is poised to do more than continue to carry on the family name.

Sam has thrown 132 career touchdowns in his three seasons on varsity at Kennedy, which places him tied for fifth all-time in state history with former Eatonville HS signal-caller Bobby Lucht.

Huard trails four others; Brett Rypien (140), Max Browne (146), Brian Lindgren (162) and Kellen Moore (173), for the state record. Both Sam and Kellen are left-handed, and the latter is the last southpaw QB to play in the NFL.

For Sam, individual accolades aren’t the focus. Even though Kennedy Catholic head coach Sheldon Cross knows Huard will own the record books he appreciates his bigger, team-oriented goal that he has.

“He is unbelievably disciplined to be better, trying to be better and stubborn to be better. Focused and driven to be better.” Cross said of Huard last December after the 2019 season had concluded.

“I think he’s going to obviously shatter every record imaginable in the state of Washington. I don’t think he really cares about that,” Cross added, “but I think he wants to put a banner up at this school more than he wants to break records.”