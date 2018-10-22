Huskies Add 18th Verbal Commitment to 2019 Recruiting Class
Washington continues to add to its 2019 recruiting class heading towards the latter part of the season.
Following an official visit over the weekend three-star defender Josh Calvert, a 6-3, 220-pound prospect listed as a safety by Rivals who will play linebacker for the Huskies, made his decision.
COMMITTED. New Home Seattle, Washington📍 pic.twitter.com/diBr83PhZg— Joshua (@Joshuacalvert19) October 22, 2018
UW has 18 commitments for its 2019 class to date with the addition of Calvert. The Huskies crop ranks No. 21 in the country by Rivals and No. 2 in the Pac-12 behind only Oregon.
Calvert has recorded 48 total tackles, seven QB hurries, four tackles for loss, two sacks and two fumble recoveries in nine games as a senior for Oaks Christian.