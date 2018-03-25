Colorado State will begin its second week of spring football practices on Monday. That means KJ Carta-Samuels will have some catching up to do as head coach Mike Bobo announced the addition of the grad transfer quarterback Sunday.

The former Washington Huskies backup from 2014-17 was expected to enroll at UCLA this spring after the school announced his signing in February. With Chip Kelly hired to replace Jim Mora as the Bruins head coach, Carta-Samuels seemed odd-fit for the run-pass option, up-tempo offense that led Oregon to four consecutive BCS bowl games from 2009-12.

Instead, the first QB recruit Chris Petersen signed at UW decided to finish his career with the school that made the earliest impression, once Carta-Samuels had announced his transfer last December.

“Colorado State was one of the schools I wanted to go to from the beginning, and really just felt that it was the best decision for me,” Carta-Samuels told Rivals in a text message Sunday, when asked what made him flip from UCLA to CSU.

During his three seasons as the No. 2 to Jake Browning, Carta-Samuels made 15 appearances and completed 27 of 47 attempts for 310 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. With a combined three redshirt and true freshmen, a redshirt sophomore and junior on the Rams roster, Carta-Samuels adds immediate experience to a team that finished 7-6 in 2017.

“We've got cut-ups from all of his practice at Washington. Coach (Chris) Petersen actually called about him a couple months ago and said he had interest in Colorado State, so we've been in communication with him since then,” Bobo said in a press release on the addition of Carta-Samuels.

“So he sent some cut-ups and then we pulled every snap he has played in a game at Washington. I saw a guy that's athletic, with a quick release, and ability to make plays with his legs and with his arm."