Huskies Land First Commitment For 2020 Recruiting Class
Washington is less than eight months away from unveiling its 2019 recruiting class, but the class of 2020 has its first name. The Huskies added sophomore prospect Gaard Memmelaar, a 6'5, 285-pound ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news