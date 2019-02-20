SEATTLE – Of the 20 victories that Washington has on the 2018-19 men’s basketball season, 12 have come inside the friendly confines of Alaska Airlines Arena.

The Huskies (20-5, 11-1) return home Wednesday for the first of two games this week to host Utah, before embarking on their final road trip next week. UW defeated the Utes in Salt Lake City back on Jan. 10, a 69-53 win, for the second Pac-12 victory at the time.

Over the last 10 games since UW has won all but once, a 75-63 loss at Arizona State on Feb. 7 which ended the Huskies perfect record in conference. For the first time in eight seasons it appears the program, barring a major collapse, will earn an NCAA Tournament bid.

UW holds a three game lead over Oregon State in the Pac-12 men’s basketball standings with six games remaining in the regular season.

Based on their good standing the Huskies currently sit at 100/1 odds to win the tournament. For context, Auburn – who beat UW by 22 points over three months ago – has the exact same odds.

Only two other Pac-12 schools, Arizona and Arizona State, have odds for the NCAA Tournament along with UW on VegasInsider.com. The Sun Devils (250/1) and Wildcats (500/1) aren’t both expected to make the tournament with the conference only anticipated to have two teams in the field of 64.