UW announced a slight alteration to its home-and-home series with Michigan on Thursday, moving the 2021 road game up one week to Sept. 11 in Ann Arbor.

The 13th and 14th meeting between the Pac-12 and Big 10 powers renews an old rivalry dating back to the first home-and-home series in 1953-54. At its inception, though, the two programs were nowhere near equals on the field with Michigan winning by a combined 64-0.

Over the first four years of Chris Petersen’s tenure at Washington the previously scheduled out of conference schedule was less than favorable, when it came to stacking up against other Power Five schools in determining late season rankings and bowl slating.

Nevertheless, UW has faced Alabama and Penn State the last two bowl games its played in, both programs far and above the Huskies non-conference opponents in 2016 and 2017. UW has faced Rutgers twice, Boise State and Illinois once, and only Petersen’s former school proved victorious with a 16-13 win in 2015.

As a result, the series against UM, and a future 2024-25 home-and-home against Ohio State, are two of the first examples that Washington wants to debunk any questions regarding quality of scheduling on the heels of consecutive New Years Six bowl berths.

The 2021 game in Ann Arbor will be the first time Chris Petersen has coached a game at UW on Sept. 11, a day programs often wear America themed uniforms or helmet decals to honor the events of the 2001 terrorist attacks.