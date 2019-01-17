SEATTLE – UW found its stroke from behind the 3-point arc early and carried it through the final 20 minutes Thursday night against Stanford to remain unbeaten in conference play.

The Huskies (13-4, 4-0) led by as many as 15 in the first half, maintaining a double digit lead for the majority of the contest to earn the 80-64 victory at Hec Ed. Sophomore guard Jaylen Nowell led the team with 22 points (9 of 19 shooting), one of four UW players to finish in double figures.

Fellow sophomore Naz Carter added 13 points with only one missed shot on the night. The other two UW players in double figures, Dominic Green and David Crisp, finished with 11 and 10 points respectively.

As a team the Huskies made 6 of 14 from deep verses the Cardinal, converting one of four from 3-point range in the second half. On the flip side the team held Stanford to just three made shots from deep, all three coming in the second half.

Head coach Mike Hopkins was proud of the team defense despite a lack of consistency over the final 20 minutes.

“Defense travels. Defense is what its all about. It’s who we are,” Hopkins said after the game, reiterating his preference to hold opposing offenses to three or less made shots from deep.

UW lost its double digit lead only once in the second half. Following seven consecutive made shots by Stanford in the first eight minutes coming out of the half the deficit was cut to nine with 10:16 remaining.

KZ Okpala, who played over 35 minutes Thursday night, scored two of his team-high 22 points to make it a three possession game. But UW responded with another 3-pointer from Green, one of three scored by the senior sharp-shooter.

Carter scored a pair of mid-range buckets following the Green score, along with a defensive rebound wedged in between. The sophomore missed only one shot attempt on the night.

“Definitely,” Carter said, when asked after the win if he feels the game is slowing down more this season and allowed him to be more successful.

“Being out there more helps me figure out the game more,” he continued. “And then the veteran teammates just talking to me, talking me through it. And my coaches just helping me see things and be in the right position to make plays.”

UW shot 5 of 10 from behind the 3-point arc in the first half behind Nowell and Green knocking down a pair respectively. Nowell scored 14 of his 22 points to lead the team in scoring at the intermission.

The Huskies finish off their home swing on Saturday against Cal at 2 p.m., before traveling to Oregon and Oregon State next week. Following Arizona’s 59-54 loss to the Ducks on Thursday, that leaves on the Beavers and Huskies as the lone two unbeaten teams in Pac-12 play on the 2018-19 men’s basketball season.

UW travels to Eugene on Jan. 24 before heading back north to Corvallis on Jan. 26.