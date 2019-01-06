SEATTLE – Mike Hopkins always emphasizes one more. Whether it be an extra pass to find a better shot, or just earning an important victory at home, the Apple Cup on the hardwood proved as another “one more” Saturday night.

The result was three players scoring in double figures as Washington opened its 2018-19 men’s basketball Pac-12 slate with an 85-67 win over Washington State at home. Senior point guard David Crisp finished with a team-high 23 points on 7 of 11 shooting from the floor.

Part of the reason for Crisp’s success was the chirpiness on the court between the Huskies and Cougars. But a fair amount of credit goes to a conversation Crisp had with his mother over the past few weeks that got him refocused and, in his words, “locked in the zone”.

Fellow senior, forward Matisse Thybulle, added 17 points and scored every one of his four attempts from the floor, including a trio of three-pointers. Sophomore guard Jaylen Nowell also scored 20 points of his own on 8 of 14 shooting in the game.

Crisp scored 10 of his points in the second half, notching an electric assist with 8:01 remaining in the second half. The UW senior connected with sophomore forward Naz Carter for a perfect alley-oop pass and dunk, extending the lead to 69-57.

It was the second time Crisp tried to find the spark plug from the Bronx.

“Yeah, for sure. I tried to run it for him in the first half but they sniffed it out,” Crisp said on Carter, who played 24 minutes off the bench for UW scoring nine points (4 of 7 shooting).

Crisp added, “When you have an athlete like that, just throw it up there You see how the crowd reacts. He’s definitely our spark plug.”

Hopkins, too, noted the success of his sophomore off the bench, However, allowing the Cougars to make 11 3-point shots was a concern even with the win for the Huskies head coach.

“We have to do a better job of taking away the 3-point line as we move forward,” Hopkins said, noting WSU converting 11 of 27 from deep against UW.

The Cougars took their only lead with just under three minutes gone to start the second half, a 46-45 edge, before Noah Dickerson turned the switch on for the Huskies. The team went on a 16-3 run to open the final 20 minutes inside Hec Ed and never let the margin get too close, again.

UW changed its practice schedule over the holiday break to rejuvenate the squad. Hopkins met with several seniors on the team, including Crisp and Thybulle, to discuss how to fix the slow starts that have stifled the Huskies this season so far.

The Huskies continue their conference slate with a road test at Utah next on the schedule on Jan. 10.