SEATTLE – Chris Petersen confirmed Friday that Jacob Eason will start at quarterback for Washington against Eastern Washington in next Saturday’s home opener.

Eason, a true junior who sat out the 2018 season after transferring from the University of Georgia, beat out redshirt sophomore Jake Haener and redshirt freshman Jacob Sirmon for the job.

Petersen noted that Haener will get game time against the Eagles, but the head coach did not disclose the plan for how the Huskies will divide the reps.

“I still want to go back and say how impressed I was with all of our guys,” Petersen said after naming Eason the starter Friday. “I mean, Jacob Sirmon did a tremendous job. He’s right there.”