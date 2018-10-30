SEATTLE – Seven of the last nine defensive back recruits that Washington defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake has signed have been at least 6-foot or taller.

So it’s no coincidence that over the same period of time the defense has ended the season ranked in the top 10 in scoring defense. UW ranks No. 8 in scoring defense heading into their second to last home game Saturday against Stanford allowing 15.2 points per game.

However, as Lake alluded to after practice on Tuesday, the Cardinal do pack a considerable counterpunch in the form of 6-3, 225-pound senior wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside and 6-7, 240-pound sophomore tight end Colby Parkinson.

Sophomore Keith Taylor, who made his first career start last Saturday at Cal, and senior Jordan Miller are the two players expected to line up across from the talented Stanford receiver. Lake confirmed that Miller is healthy and will play Saturday after missing the previous game due to injury.

“We don’t have 6-6 or 6-7 corners, but 6-2, 6-3 helps out. 6-1 helps out. We got guys that can jump,” Lake said on combatting the size difference between Stanford and UW. “We got guys that have really good ball skills. But they’re definitely going to give us a good challenge.”

Another challenge for the defense will be finding a way to force, or take advantage of at least one forced fumble, something the Huskies have struggled to do most of the season.

UW is tied with Navy and Western Michigan for the most forced fumbles in the country (14), yet the defense ranks No. 98 with a -4 turnover margin. Only three teams in the Pac-12 have a worse turnover differential; Oregon State (-5), California (-6) and USC (-6).

Stanford comes into the game tied with 13 other programs, including Washington State who UW faces to end the regular season on November 23, for No. 25 in the country with a +3 margin.

“We’ve got to get more. We got to get more turnovers. That’s what it is,” Lake said. “We force fumble every single game that we’ve played this year we’ve forced fumbles, and we haven’t got on them. It’s the way the football bounces sometimes.

“We got to scramble after it try to get it more. I do know this: we’re playing tough, physical football and that’s the recipe to get turnovers. If we continue to do that the turnovers will fall our way.”