PASADENA, Calif. – In a game where Washington could ill-afford to blink, a late touchdown made the first half of the Rose Bowl feel almost out of reach at halftime.

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who completed 17 of 24 attempts against the Huskies defense over the first 30 minutes, connected with Rashod Berry for a 1-yard touchdown. The score gave the Buckeyes a 21-3 lead at the break.

UW played the first half without junior All-American safety Taylor Rapp, which proved to be a significant loss for the defense. Redshirt freshmen Brandon McKinney, a former four-star defensive back out of Orange, California, started in his place and recorded two tackles.

The Huskies offense found rhythm in spurts by using tempo, and quick-hit passes from senior QB Jake Browning, to march down the field on the Buckeyes defense. Browning finished the first half with only 109 yards on 16 of 25 passing, to go along with 11 yards on two carries.

His most consistent target of the half was by far junior Andre Baccellia. The Cali native caught eight of 10 passes thrown his way totaling 65 yards. The next highest targeted receiver for UW was fellow junior Aaron Fuller, who managed to haul in just three of his nine targets for 11 yards.

Four other Huskies combined for five receptions and 33 yards, with senior running back Myles Gaskin credited with a negative six-yard reception in the half. He too was limited out of the backfield rushing for 24 yards on seven carries.