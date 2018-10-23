Myles Bryant Confident Turnovers Will Start to Come for Washington
SEATTLE – Despite having the No. 1 scoring defense in the conference Washington has an enigma.
It can’t force turnovers.
Through eight games UW has recorded just three interceptions and six fumbles in 2018. During fall camp the defense showed its suffocating nature by forcing the Huskies offense into turnover and turnover.
Only the latter has continued into the season with opposing defenses picking off senior quarterback Jake Browning seven times, three shy of his career-high back in 2015 as a redshirt freshman.
Part of the reason the defense hasn’t forced as many turnovers could be credited to the addition of former Georgia QB Jacob Eason. The former five-star Lake Stevens High School product is one of three scout team signal-callers for UW in practice along with true freshmen Jacob Sirmon and Colson Yankoff.
Junior cornerback Myles Bryant said after practice Tuesday that facing a QB like Eason in practice only helps the defense, even though the stats might argue otherwise.
“It’s pretty good knowing that we probably won’t face a better quarterback than Jacob Eason,” Bryant said. “So if they catch a ball on us in practice then we know that they probably won’t do it in the game.”
Bryant added that going against the former five-star QB has definitely made practice more competitive even with the lack of turnovers come Saturday.
UW still ranks No. 1 in the Pac-12 for pass defense, total defense and is tied with California for the fewest touchdowns allowed through the air in 2018 (nine). Saturday when the two square off in Berkeley the game could come down to which defense is able to control the game early, which plays straight into the Huskies wheelhouse.
“You’re not going to get a long play on us just throwing it over our head,” Bryant said. “We just try to make you earn everything.”