SEATTLE – Despite having the No. 1 scoring defense in the conference Washington has an enigma.

It can’t force turnovers.

Through eight games UW has recorded just three interceptions and six fumbles in 2018. During fall camp the defense showed its suffocating nature by forcing the Huskies offense into turnover and turnover.

Only the latter has continued into the season with opposing defenses picking off senior quarterback Jake Browning seven times, three shy of his career-high back in 2015 as a redshirt freshman.

Part of the reason the defense hasn’t forced as many turnovers could be credited to the addition of former Georgia QB Jacob Eason. The former five-star Lake Stevens High School product is one of three scout team signal-callers for UW in practice along with true freshmen Jacob Sirmon and Colson Yankoff.