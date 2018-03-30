Two-plus years after choosing to sign with Washington as a three-star recruit in 2016, redshirt sophomore reserve quarterback Daniel Bridge-Gadd is returning home to finish his college football career.

A native of Phoenix, Arizona, the now-former Husky signal-caller will play at Northern Arizona University after transferring from UW on Wednesday. Bridge-Gadd, who would have been sophomore in 2018, has three years of eligibility remaining including this season.

Bridge-Gadd was named the Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior at Paradise Valley in 2015. Before UW offered during his senior year, Bridge-Gadd was previously committed to New Mexico State before flipping after an official visit to Seattle on Oct. 16, 2015.

Upon his return to the desert, Bridge-Gadd said Thursday in a brief sequence of messages to Rivals, “Just the fit as far as the offensive system goes and being back home was a big part of it.”

He added, “It was difficult at first to be away from home, but I got used to it in the end. And definitely these first two years at UDub taught me a lot and getting to experience those hug bowl games (vs Alabama and Penn State) really helped further my football knowledge and experience.”

Bridge-Gadd made only one career appearance in a UW uniform, the last of three total QB’s to be used by Chris Petersen in a 48-16 victory against Fresno State on Sept. 16 last season. The sophomore led the final offensive drive against the Bulldogs with under three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, scrambling and eventually tackled for a 1-yard loss at the UW 35-yard line.

So while the football record books will statistically show a net-loss on his Husky career, Bridge-Gadd has only positive memories of his time in Seattle.

One in particular…

“Performing the fight son during fall camp,” Bridge-Gadd said, when asked what his favorite memory is from his two years at UW. “It was the fall camp of 2016 and my group had to find a way to spice up our fight son. So we did a parody version of ‘Hard In The Paint’ by Waka Flocka.”