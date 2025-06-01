OL Dominic Harris commits to Washington on official visit

Harris visited Auburn just a few weeks ago while Oregon, Arizona and hometown UNLV were the other schools most involved, but his relationship with the UW staff and the pursuit from offensive line coach Michael Switzer proved to be too much for the other programs involved to overcome.

Dominic Harris earned opportunities to play at different programs around the country, but Washington continually rose the forefront of his recruitment in recent months. Sunday, everything came to a head as the high three-star tackle recruit from Las Vegas announced his commitment to the Huskies at the end of a busy visit weekend for Jedd Fisch's program.

Harris, who checks in at a massive 6-foot-7 and 335 pounds, made multiple visits to Washington before reaching his decision. Longevity ultimately played a big role in UW's pursuit of the fourth-ranked prospect from Nevada.

The Huskies were one of the first programs to offer Harris before he saw his recruitment take off this spring. Washington offered Harris back in November allowing the team to beat a number of other programs in building a relationship with the Clark High School standout.

Utah, Arkansas, Arizona State, Florida State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Nebraska, South Carolina and Texas Tech are some of the other schools that offered the new UW commit.

In all, the Huskies now have 10 commitments in the class including three offensive linemen in the group highlighted by four-star top-100 prospect Kodi Greene and local standout Ah Deong Yang.