News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-28 16:13:27 -0600') }} football Edit

Pac-12 trip sets high bar for four-star ATH Denzel Burke

Denzel Burke
Denzel Burke
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@adamgorney

Denzel Burke has seen his recruitment take off in recent days with offers from Texas and Ohio State.But it was two weekends ago that made a huge impact on the 2021 four-star from Scottsdale (Ariz.)...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}