SEATTLE – Chris Petersen mentioned two words – timing (or time) and fit –throughout his first press conference after being hired as Washington’s head football coach in December 2013. He didn’t have much of the former while adjusting to his new office that overlooks Husky Stadium and Lake Washington. Over the three to four weeks Petersen brought over several assistant coaches from Boise State, organized an immediate plan for his vision at UW, and helped find the right place for staff members that had served under former coach Steve Sarkisian. That included finding a role for Justin Glenn, a former safety at UW from 2008-12 who returned as a volunteer under Sarkisian for the 2013 season before the coach left to become the head coach at USC. Glenn, a former two-way prep star at Kamiak High School (Mukilteo, Washington), envisioned himself entering coaching. With charisma on and off the field, and a passion for his alma mater, Glenn seemed to be an ideal fit for some role on Petersen’s staff at UW. “Initially he told me that he didn’t actually have a position for me. But he did help me, which was cool, because he helped me get a job at the College of Idaho,” Glenn said. Nestled in the Gem State, roughly 30 minutes west of Boise, Idaho, sits the town of Caldwell, Idaho. Home to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Yotes football program, Glenn was hired and spent spring 2014 as the defensive backs coach. Petersen had a relationship with College of Idaho head coach Mike Moroski dating back to 1988 when he was beginning his own coaching career at UC Davis. Both played quarterback for the Aggies, Moroski being inducted to the Cal Aggie Athletic Hall of Fame in 1985 after an eight-year career in the NFL playing for the Atlanta Falcons (1979-84), Houston Oilers (1985) and San Francisco 49ers (1986). That, combined with other input from his position coaches at UW during his playing career, opened the door for Glenn to enter the coaching world. If ever so briefly. With UW’s second recruiting class square in Petersen’s focus he reached out to Glenn, creating a fit for the former safety to return to his alma mater in June 2014.

UW head coach Chris Petersen (front, left) with Justin Glenn (back, left) during a L.E.A.P. class in the summer. Justin Glenn (@JGlenn_UW)

The Huskies coach told Glenn he had a position as a program assistant, which included duties such as checking classes and helping out with a little bit in recruiting. Turning the page from his playing career into the next stage of his life, an aspect Petersen emphasizes when recruiting high school players to UW, he still offered a tool that can’t always be matched.

Only two years removed from his playing days wearing Purple and Gold, Glenn offered a bridge between the new staff and communicating those values to recruits, while also providing first-hand experience to players and their families about what being a student-athlete at UW entails. “I started out, and my job was to check classes and make sure guys were in class. And at the same time, naturally being there I had just got done playing, kind of help with recruiting and talk to the recruits when they were on campus. I didn’t have much input as to how the visits went and everything. “At the time I was just a passionate guy who just got done playing, who could talk to the recruits and relate. Coach Pete told me that ‘the more you get on your plate, if you handle it, the more that you will continue to get on your plate’.” Those words held true 10 months later when Glenn received a promotion to Assistant Director of Player Personnel in April 2015, becoming Director of High School Relations in March 2016, his current position on staff. The role includes, but is not limited to, coordinating official and unofficial visits, player development for incoming freshmen (L.E.A.P. program), identifying high school recruiting targets and helping manage NCAA Compliance in tandem with the universities compliance department. Transition from pads to polo’s In most of the 38 career games Glenn played in over the course of his four-year career as a safety at UW, admittedly, he was never the most intimidating player on the field. The 5-foot-11 and 206-pound DB instead used his football IQ to offset any physical limitations based on his size. “What made me successful on the field wasn’t necessarily my athletic ability. I was kind of average size. I was physical. I was pretty strong,” Glenn said. “But more my mental. How I approached the game and how I prepared, and how I watched film. “And so, seeing my coaches, right. I saw – I had three different coordinators, four different position coaches, two different head coaches throughout my five years at UW. I kind of saw all the different types of coaches from kind of every end of the spectrum. So I would take little bits and pieces from each of those guys and put in my back pocket as how I wanted to conduct myself when I’m a coach.”

L-R: Former UW grad assistant Terrance Brown (left), Justin Glenn (center) and Aaron Burks (right) after the Huskies won the 2016 Pac-12 Conference Championship Game. Justin Glenn (@JGlenn_UW)