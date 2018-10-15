For Petersen and No. 14 Washington it's that simple. After losing 30-27 in overtime to Oregon this past Saturday the Huskies (5-2, 3-1) fell seven spots in the Associated Press Top 25, with the remainder of their 2018 schedule at home.

SEATTLE – Chris Petersen made a simple, concise statement during his weekly press conference on Monday by wearing a plain black t-shirt with two words stenciled in white lettering:

"I thought we did a good job against an excellent quarterback. He’s a big-time thrower and he can run. And I thought we did a really solid job against a really, really good player," Petersen said on the UW defensive backs against Oregon and Justin Herbert.

Petersen named senior linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven and junior safety Taylor Rapp as two players who stood out in particular on defense this past weekend.

Burr-Kirven, who Petersen said "needs a cape", recorded 19 total tackles against the Ducks to give the senior 93 through the first seven games which is more than double the next closest total (Tevis Bartlett, 42 tackles).

However the Huskies managed to sack Herbert only once Saturday, a play that resulted in senior defensive lineman Jaylen Johnson being ejected for targeting.

"You have to practice that way. So, I’m going to say this and I still think it kind of means nothing because you have to practice this way, but I think you have to play this game like you don’t have a helmet on," Petersen said, when asked if Johnson could have done anything to avoid drawing a targeting penalty.

"It’s hard to do because you do have a helmet on and it’s not the same reaction of taking your head completely out of it. Those are hard ones. Jaylen turns around and the quarterback runs right back into him. We’ve seen that a few times this season. How do you coach that? You’re trying to think. That’s really all I can say is if your head’s involved there, it’s risky business."

Shane Bowman is expected to return following the Huskies bye-week in early November, but the pass rush is still an area for improvement until the senior returns from a broken foot.

"We’d like to get more, without question. I do think we were getting there, we were around there, we were hitting him. It’s not always going to show up as sacks," Petersen said.

"I think that’s a big part of the game on defense if you can get turnovers and get to that quarterback and knock him back. He’s a hard guy to get ahold of. He’s elusive and he’s strong and he gets it out quick. The line does a good job so it’s a little bit of that back-and-forth game."

Five Huskies have combined for nine sacks so far this season. Rapp leads the team with four followed by cornerback Myles Bryant with two. Three seniors, Greg Gaines, Bowman and Bartlett, each have one.

UW has averaged 41 sacks per season under Petersen and are on pace to finish well shy of the previous low set back in 2015 (34 sacks).