UW Huskies Wide Receiver Unit Averaged D+ Grade in 2018 Per PFF
SEATTLE – Using the Pro Football Focus rubric, only one true wide receiver graded above a C average for Washington in 2018.
Aaron Fuller, a junior who was targeted 103 times this past season, received a score of 74.1 for OFF (PFF grade for offense). Compared to other Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) receivers, Fuller’s grade ranked No. 99, tied with Texas Tech freshman KeSean Carter who played seven fewer games.
The next highest graded UW player, another junior Andre Baccellia, ranked 80 spots slower at No. 179 with a 69.7 OFF grade. Junior Quinten Pounds had a higher grade than Baccellia (72.2) but only played in six games.
For incoming WR coach Junior Adams there is certainly talent in the room. The task at hand for 2019 is finding the best use for each player and developing depth, not just for next season but 2-3 years down the road.
Three of the five highest graded OFF players return next season, all juniors; tight end Hunter Bryant, and running backs Sean McGrew and Salvon Ahmed. Bryant, an ESPN freshman All-American in 2017, played only five games for the Huskies in 2018 after recovering from offseason knee surgery.
Bryant made the most of his five games hauling in 11 receptions (14 targets) for 238 yards and one touchdown in 2018.
Against Ohio State in the Rose Bowl, a 28-23 loss for the Huskies, the sophomore caught four receptions for 51 yards, all in the second half, including a 24-yard catch that sparked the first scoring drive for UW heading into the fourth quarter.
“I feel pretty excited coming back next year and see what this time is going to be able to do,” Bryant told TheDawgReport.com after the game on Jan. 1 “We’re going to have a lot of athletes on the team, so it’s going to be really fun.”
Both Fuller and Baccellia finished 1-2 in The Grandaddy of Them All for receptions and yards, combining for 19 of Jake Browning’s 36 completions and 189 yards. Neither recorded a TD.
Sophomore Ty Jones, a former four-star recruit out of Provo, Utah, proved to be a consistent target for UW to move the chains during the season. Jones averaged 15.8 yards per reception in 2019, but his 59.3 DROP grade (PFF grade for hands drop) cost the offense more often than not.
|Name
|Grade
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|
Aaron Fuller
|
74.1
|
59
|
874
|
4
|
Quinten Pounds
|
72.2
|
8
|
166
|
1
|
Chico McClatcher
|
69.8
|
9
|
133
|
0
|
Andre Baccellia
|
69.7
|
54
|
584
|
0
|
Alex Cook
|
68.6
|
1
|
26
|
0
|
Ty Jones
|
68.3
|
31
|
491
|
6
|
Jordan Chin
|
58.9
|
1
|
15
|
0
|
Terrell Bynum
|
55.8
|
0
|
0
|
0
Combined between eight players UW averaged an OFF grade of 67.1 this past season, equating to a D+ letter grade.
Only three receivers tallied a least one TD reception (Fuller, Pounds and Jones), and for a program vying to become a traditional College Football Playoff contender, that isn’t going to get the job done.
However, the last two years have shown a result of poor recruiting success at the position during the first three classes under Chris Petersen. None of the nine WR recruits the Huskies signed from 2014-16 were ranked as four or five-star recruits by Rivals.
Dante Pettis, listed as an athlete on his Rivals profile as a three-star recruit out of JSerra Catholic High School (San Juan Capistrano, California) in 2014, has proven to be the only success story.
The San Francisco 49ers selected Pettis with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, who turned out to be a second-round steal after a promising rookie season.
Of the remaining eight only three, Baccellia, Fuller, and redshirt sophomore Jordan Chin, remain on the Huskies roster heading into spring ball. But, after taking a step back, the Huskies do have talent and depth at WR.
They’re just young.
UW signed three four-star receivers in 2018; Marquis Spiker, Austin Osborne and Trey Lowe, after signing one, Terrell Bynum, the prior class. National Signing Day (Feb. 6) is approaching and it could bring it another elite WR recruit.
Puka Nacua, a 6-foot-2 and 170-pound four-star receiver out of Orem, Utah, is taking an official visit to UW this weekend. The No. 152 overall recruit on Rivals for the 2019 class elected to hold off on signing with USC, where he remains verbally committed, during the early period from Dec. 19-21.
Nacua is listed as the No. 24 WR prospect in the 2019 class by Rivals and the No. 2 prospect from Utah, a state the staff has emphasized of late. Should the Huskies flip the current Trojans verbal commit, Nacua would pair with Taj Davis, a 6-1 and 192-pounder out of Upland (Upland, Calif.) as the two WR signees and signal a more promising outlook as Adams takes the reigns.