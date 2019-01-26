SEATTLE – Using the Pro Football Focus rubric, only one true wide receiver graded above a C average for Washington in 2018.

Aaron Fuller, a junior who was targeted 103 times this past season, received a score of 74.1 for OFF (PFF grade for offense). Compared to other Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) receivers, Fuller’s grade ranked No. 99, tied with Texas Tech freshman KeSean Carter who played seven fewer games.

The next highest graded UW player, another junior Andre Baccellia, ranked 80 spots slower at No. 179 with a 69.7 OFF grade. Junior Quinten Pounds had a higher grade than Baccellia (72.2) but only played in six games.

For incoming WR coach Junior Adams there is certainly talent in the room. The task at hand for 2019 is finding the best use for each player and developing depth, not just for next season but 2-3 years down the road.

Three of the five highest graded OFF players return next season, all juniors; tight end Hunter Bryant, and running backs Sean McGrew and Salvon Ahmed. Bryant, an ESPN freshman All-American in 2017, played only five games for the Huskies in 2018 after recovering from offseason knee surgery.

Bryant made the most of his five games hauling in 11 receptions (14 targets) for 238 yards and one touchdown in 2018.

Against Ohio State in the Rose Bowl, a 28-23 loss for the Huskies, the sophomore caught four receptions for 51 yards, all in the second half, including a 24-yard catch that sparked the first scoring drive for UW heading into the fourth quarter.

“I feel pretty excited coming back next year and see what this time is going to be able to do,” Bryant told TheDawgReport.com after the game on Jan. 1 “We’re going to have a lot of athletes on the team, so it’s going to be really fun.”

Both Fuller and Baccellia finished 1-2 in The Grandaddy of Them All for receptions and yards, combining for 19 of Jake Browning’s 36 completions and 189 yards. Neither recorded a TD.

Sophomore Ty Jones, a former four-star recruit out of Provo, Utah, proved to be a consistent target for UW to move the chains during the season. Jones averaged 15.8 yards per reception in 2019, but his 59.3 DROP grade (PFF grade for hands drop) cost the offense more often than not.