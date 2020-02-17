In his first season as head football coach Jimmy Lake will have the two highest graded returning defensive players in the Pac-12 Conference at his disposal in 2020.

Based on Pro Football Focus individual DEF player grades – PFF grade for defense – from the 2019 season a pair of Washington cornerbacks, Elijah Molden and Trent McDuffie, graded out No. 1 and No. 2 overall in the conference.

Molden, a 5-foot-10 and 190-pound versatile nickel corner ended his junior season with a 90.8 DEF grade, five points higher than the next closest defender in the Pac-12.

McDuffie, a true freshman and former four-star recruit out of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California finished his first season in the conference with the second highest DEF grade at 85.4.

Both played in all 13 games for UW this past season with McDuffie starting all but the first two games. The freshman was also one of three players named honorable mention for the 2019 Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year, awarded to Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

McDuffie finished his first season in the program with 45 total tackles, three passes defensed, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and one interception while playing 752 total snaps, 271 more than Thibodeaux.

In total four Huskies graded out among the top 10 of returning defensive players in the conference, including junior defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (82.5 DEF) and redshirt freshman linebacker Edefuan Olofoshio (81.9 DEF) who ranked No. 5 and No. 6 respectively.

Between the two pairs of UW defenders were a pair of Oregon defensive backs, safety Brady Breeze (84.7 DEF) and cornerback Mykael Wright (82.7 DEF) who finished with the No. 3 and No. 4 highest individual defensive grades in 2019.

Three more Ducks – Jevon Holland, safety (81.2 DEF), Thomas Graham Jr., corner (80.9 DEF) and Thibodeaux (77.9 DEF) and one UCLA Bruin – Osa Odighizuwa, defensive end (81.1) round out the top 10 highest graded returning defenders in the Pac-12 from last season.