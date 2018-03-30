SEATTLE – Washington has signed eight four-star defensive back recruits, including two in the 2018 class, over the past three recruiting cycles.

In that time UW has increased or matched it’s win total from the previous season, Jimmy Lake has remained on staff and been promoted to full-time defensive coordinator, and hired former USC safety, San Jose State DB coach Will Harris as the first-ever 10th assistant in program history.

The Trojan alum was a senior during Steve Sarkisian’s first season as UW’s head coach in 2009, a game that Harris has not forgotten about in his more permanent return to Husky Stadium.

“Let me tell you something about this atmosphere here now. It was my senior year, and I think it was what’s his names first year as head coach, if you guys know who I’m talking about,” Harris said, recalling the 16-13 upset from nearly a decade ago.

“But came up here and the atmosphere, I was like ‘man okay, this is the place right here’. Came and rushed the field. I was like ‘yeah this is where you want to have a big-time game right here.”

Harris is still only an assistant defensive backs coach for UW, signing a one-year contract that runs through Jan. 31, 2019. While maintaining arguably its ace recruiter in Lake, giving the former DB coach full keys to the Huskies defense for the 2018 season, the addition of Harris opens the door in the future for an easier transition if Lake were to leave.

If Lake does choose to leave UW, likely for a head coaching position or high-level coordinator role in the NFL, Harris will have a year recruiting players to the school. Harris can also build relationships with underclassmen that are still 1-2 years away from seeing their recruitment fully take off, following the always thinking ahead mindset set forth by head coach Chris Petersen.

“He’s been great. He’s learning the defense and learning how coach Lake, how we want the DB’s to play. Technique and all that stuff in the scheme,” UW outside linebackers coach (and former DC) Pete Kwiatkowski said Friday on the impact Harris has made in just two-plus months.

“He’s been a big, big help in recruiting. That’s going to be a big part of his role. Then coaching these guys up from a players’ perspective. Played in the Pac-12, had a little run in the NFL, so it’s been good to have him on board.”