SEATTLE – Washington has signed eight four-star defensive back recruits, including two in the 2018 class, over the past three recruiting cycles.
In that time UW has increased or matched it’s win total from the previous season, Jimmy Lake has remained on staff and been promoted to full-time defensive coordinator, and hired former USC safety, San Jose State DB coach Will Harris as the first-ever 10th assistant in program history.
The Trojan alum was a senior during Steve Sarkisian’s first season as UW’s head coach in 2009, a game that Harris has not forgotten about in his more permanent return to Husky Stadium.
“Let me tell you something about this atmosphere here now. It was my senior year, and I think it was what’s his names first year as head coach, if you guys know who I’m talking about,” Harris said, recalling the 16-13 upset from nearly a decade ago.
“But came up here and the atmosphere, I was like ‘man okay, this is the place right here’. Came and rushed the field. I was like ‘yeah this is where you want to have a big-time game right here.”
Harris is still only an assistant defensive backs coach for UW, signing a one-year contract that runs through Jan. 31, 2019. While maintaining arguably its ace recruiter in Lake, giving the former DB coach full keys to the Huskies defense for the 2018 season, the addition of Harris opens the door in the future for an easier transition if Lake were to leave.
If Lake does choose to leave UW, likely for a head coaching position or high-level coordinator role in the NFL, Harris will have a year recruiting players to the school. Harris can also build relationships with underclassmen that are still 1-2 years away from seeing their recruitment fully take off, following the always thinking ahead mindset set forth by head coach Chris Petersen.
“He’s been great. He’s learning the defense and learning how coach Lake, how we want the DB’s to play. Technique and all that stuff in the scheme,” UW outside linebackers coach (and former DC) Pete Kwiatkowski said Friday on the impact Harris has made in just two-plus months.
“He’s been a big, big help in recruiting. That’s going to be a big part of his role. Then coaching these guys up from a players’ perspective. Played in the Pac-12, had a little run in the NFL, so it’s been good to have him on board.”
Harris added Thursday he offered Myles Bryant a scholarship in 2016 as a senior at Loyola High School (Los Angeles, California), but instead the three-star DB picked an opportunity to walk-on at UW on National Signing Day after receiving a call from Lake.
UW offered Bryant a scholarship early in his recruitment but by the time he had made his decision there was only the chance to earn it with his play on the field. Bryant did just that earning a scholarship before the start of his sophomore season in 2017, one of many talented ballers in a loaded meeting room.
“Oh my god. It’s the best I’ve seen, even when I was back in college. You guys know where I’m talking bout down south,” Harris said, when asked his thoughts on the corps of players he is helping teach with coach Lake.
“Think about it. Because coming from San Jose it’s completely different obviously to the Pac-12. But it’s good to work with the talent in that we have in room, and then just obviously recruiting the type of guys we can recruit up to UW,” he added.
UW is the first Power Five coaching job for Harris, who has also spent time coaching at Humboldt State (2014) and Dixie State College (2015) before SJSU. One potential important connection Harris brings to the staff from a recruiting standpoint is he spent time coaching in the Snoop League in California, where several former notable college football players first made their name.
He’s already won a couple Rose Bowl’s from his playing days. Now he’s at UW. But eventually, Harris said, a return to Los Angeles is not out of the question, for only one job.
“Most importantly was to have a mentor. That’s what coach Lake is to me,” Harris said. “Which is a blessing. I was saying earlier because he’s got the experience and he’s been in this game for a long time. So just for me to learn off of him is key for me. That’s one of the short term goals.
“But my long-term goal is to a head coach down south,” he added, referring to his alma mater, USC.