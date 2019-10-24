Washington redshirt freshman wide receiver Trey Lowe has entered his name into the transfer portal, per a report Thursday morning.

Lowe, a former four-star receiver out of Jesuit High School (Portland, Oregon) who signed with the Huskies as part of the 2018 recruiting class, has not suited up this season while recovering from an infection.

He was the second receiver prospect to commit to UW in the class, with another four-star prospect, Marquis Spiker, quick to follow two days later.

Austin Osborne, a four-star WR out of Mission Viejo High School (Mission Viejo, California) was the first receiver to commit in the ’18 class on Feb. 17.

All three receivers made their commitment to UW between February 10 and March 17, around the same time that head coach Chris Petersen hired his third different receivers coach, long-time college assistant and most recently (at the time) Oregon offensive coordinator Matt Lubick.

Lubick replaced Bush Hamdan, who departed the program to become the Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach on Feb. 17.

Hamdan recruited both Osborne and Spiker, but did not play a role in the recruitment of Lowe as his commitment and offer came once he had left the program.

Since then, Lubick retired from the coaching profession after the 2019 Rose Bowl Game in January. Petersen hired former Eastern Washington and Boise State assistant, Junior Adams, to be his fourth WR coach this past off-season.

Lowe joins former quarterbacks Jake Haener and Colson Yankoff to transfer from the program this year. He appeared in the Rose Bowl game on special teams but did not record a reception as a true freshman in 2018.

Both Osborne and Spiker have played this season recording 13 and 19 total snaps respectively.