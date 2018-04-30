Washington has produced four players from its secondary to the NFL since Jimmy Lake has served as the defensive backs coach.

Marcus Peters is the only first-round pick of the four, selected No. 18 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. Lake sent three more players to the league in last years’ draft, safety Budda Baker, and cornerbacks Kevin King and Sidney Jones, all three players taken in the second-round.

That draft success, coupled with the continued rise of the Huskies defense, has one Rivals150 prospect considering an unofficial visit to UW.