News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-07 18:57:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 S JD Coffey is down to six finalists

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

For Texas native JD Coffey, the recruiting side of things remains a fluid situation.Coffey, a Rivals250 safety out of Kennedale, Texas, the spring was supposed to be a prime opportunity to sharpen ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}