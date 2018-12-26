SEATTLE – Jaylen Johnson was committed to Boise State for all of three months before the coach he thought would be his in college suddenly wasn’t.

Johnson, a 6-4 and 240-pound defensive end out of Centennial High School (Corona, California), made his verbal commitment to Chris Petersen, then the Broncos head coach, in early September 2014.

He chose BSU over scholarship offers from Notre Dame, Miami and USC, and after taking an official visit to Oregon the week prior to when he made his decision. At the time it marked a major recruiting victory for Petersen to beat out several Power Five schools for a California recruit.

As it turned out it was the first of two times Petersen had to convince the Centennial defensive lineman to play for him in college. Before he was introduced as UW head coach on Dec. 9, 2013, Johnson and his mother made the decision to open up his recruitment.