News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-13 13:48:37 -0600') }} football Edit

Sophomore Mater Dei WR Set For Busy Spring

2022 Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver CJ Williams
2022 Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver CJ Williams
Lars Hanson • TheDawgReport
Publisher
@LarsHanson

Half of the schools in the Pac-12 Conference have already extended an offer to Mater Dei High School wide receiver CJ Williams. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 182-pounds, the sophomore has received a schol...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}