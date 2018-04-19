Outside of a visit home for spring break, four-star wide receiver Josh Delgado has not been back to the West Coast since transferring from St. John Bosco to IMG Academy in January.

The cross-country move came when Delgado, a 5'11, 180-pound versatile receiver, had Washington as his No. 1 school and around the time he had originally planned to announce his commitment. Since then six more schools – Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska and UCF – have joined the mix, 18 scholarship offers in total.

Thursday, Delgado, the No. 164 overall recruit and the No. 26 ranked WR in 2019 by Rivals, announced on his personal Twitter account that he will make his third unofficial visit to Seattle this weekend.