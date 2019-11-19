SEATTLE – Mike Hopkins got to see plenty of his players off the bench Tuesday night as No. 25 Washington defeated Maine to remain perfect this season at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The Huskies (3-1) maintained a double digit lead throughout the second half to earn the 72-53 victory over the Black Bears (1-3) at home. Freshman forward Isaiah Stewart scored a game-high 16 points and finished with nine rebounds coupled with four blocked shots.

Carter Can Fly

UW went on a 13-0 scoring run between the 6:31 and 3:48 mark in the first half. Junior guard Nahziah Carter started the streak with one of three electrifying dunks that blew the roof off Alaska Airlines Arena.

The Huskies used the run to enter halftime with a 36-18 lead over Maine. Carter added another, more traditional, dunk at the 14:18 mark in the second half to finish with eight points.

Green Means Go

Sophomore point guard Quade Green achieved a new UW career high Tuesday night, scoring 11 points on 5 of 5 shooting from the floor. It’s the second consecutive double digit game for Green after he scored 10 points in the Huskies’ loss to Tennessee in the James Naismith Classic.

Green played only 23 minutes in the victory over Maine, his first non 30-minute game of the season.

Huskies Building Out Their Bench

After missing the first three games to start the season freshman guard Marcus Tsohonis made his UW season debut Tuesday night. Tsohonis was forced to sit out the entire second half in the Huskies final exhibition game verses Western Washington following an injury to his mouth.

He was one of five players used by Hopkins off the bench. The other four; senior Sam Timmins, along with sophomores Elijah Hardy and Jamal Bey, and redshirt freshman Nate Roberts.

Tsohonis played 11 minutes in the second half and scored a 3-pointer with under two minutes remaining in the game for his first career points. In the final moments of the contest Hopkins put all five walk-on players on the floor to finish off the victory.