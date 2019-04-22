News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-22 17:06:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Three-Star DE Planning To Trim List Down to Five Schools

Fn2zmrhqrogvivtciznu
2020 three-star Indio (Calif.) Shadow Hills defensive end Jake Shipley during his unofficial visit to Washington in April.
Lars Hanson • TheDawgReport.com
@LarsHanson
Publisher

Before Jake Shipley took his first unofficial visit to Washington last week, the three-star junior defensive end wasn’t sure if the Huskies truly wanted him. By the time his trip was finished last ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}