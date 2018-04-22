Washington hosted roughly 8 to 10 unofficial visitors this weekend with the spring preview held on Saturday.
Of the group a select few held high interest in the Huskies coming in, but Chris Petersen's Twitter account has remained dormant throughout Sunday. That is not expected to change, TheDawgReport.com has learned.
