Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-22 18:35:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Update on One Rivals250 Visitor From This Weekend

Lars Hanson • TheDawgReport.com
@LarsHanson
Publisher

Washington hosted roughly 8 to 10 unofficial visitors this weekend with the spring preview held on Saturday.

Of the group a select few held high interest in the Huskies coming in, but Chris Petersen's Twitter account has remained dormant throughout Sunday. That is not expected to change, TheDawgReport.com has learned.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}