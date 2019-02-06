For almost two weeks after Taj Davis signed with Washington, the three-star wide receiver didn’t have a future position coach.

But just like the three-star Upland High School (Upland, California) did before his sophomore year, when Davis switched from running back to receiver, he got acclimated to the change.

Following the departure of Matt Lubick one week after the Huskies 28-23 loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl, Chris Petersen hired former Boise State and Western Kentucky assistant Junior Adams as his replacement.

Davis, a 6-foot-1, 192-pound senior was the only WR to sign with the Huskies during the early period from Dec. 19-21. After Adams was hired in mid January he flew down to California and hit the recruiting trail.

One of his first stops was to meet Davis.

“We kind of just talked about everything. Life, what role he’s going to play in the program now and the way, the type of style he coaches and stuff,” Davis told TheDawgReport.com on his first conversation with Adams.