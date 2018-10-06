Washington has become accustomed to beating out some of the elite college football programs on the recruiting trail under Chris Petersen.

Saturday was no different.

Bralen Trice, a four-star defensive end / rush-linebacker from Phoenix, Arizona, held a low-key ceremony inside the gym at Sandra Day O’Connor to announce that he would be choosing the Huskies.

The No. 7 ranked player from Arizona in the 2019 recruiting class picked UW over Notre Dame and Oregon, his other two finalists. Trice held 14 scholarship offers including Alabama and TCU, along with all but two schools from the Pac-12, Oregon State and Stanford.