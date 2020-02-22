SEATTLE – Washington came out shooting Saturday afternoon against California and carried the momentum through the second half to defeat the Golden Bears 87-53 and end its nine-game losing streak.

The Huskies (13-15, 3-12) came out of halftime on a 17-3 scoring run in the first six minutes and led by as many as 35 points to cruise to their third Pac-12 Conference victory on the 2019-20 men’s basketball season.

Point guard Marcus Tsohonis scored three consecutive 3-pointers to start the second half for UW, a new single game career high for made shots from deep by the freshman. Tsohonis finished with

Junior guard Nahziah Carter knocked down his first four shots of the game and led UW with 11 points as the team ended the first half with a 17-point lead.

The Golden Bears struggled to find their range from the floor as the Huskies began to separate midway through the first half. Cal was held without a made field goal in the final 11:33 going into halftime.

UW held California to just 26 points in the first half, the third fewest total that any team in the conference has put up this season. Only Oregon State (21) and Stanford (20) scored less points in the first half against the Huskies earlier this season.