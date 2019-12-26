Washington junior quarterback Jacob Eason announced Thursday he is forgoing his final year of eligibility and declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft, as expected.

Eason, a former starter at the University of Georgia and five-star recruit out of Lake Stevens High School, threw for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns in his lone season as the Huskies starting QB.

At 6-foot-6 and 227-pounds, Eason has all of the tangible tools that pro scouts have been salivating over. However, this season showed where the signal-caller has room to grow once he learns where he’s going to begin his NFL career.

Eason ranked No. 62 in the country completing just 37 percent of his pass attempts when under pressure in 2019. Overall the UW junior graded out among the top 20 quarterbacks this season based on Pro Football Focus’ offense (84.3) and pass (81.4) grades.

When protected, Eason showed off his NFL-caliber arm throughout this season including against Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl. His ability to drop balls into wide receivers’ bread basket is one of the main reasons Eason is expected to be taken in the first two rounds of next April’s draft.

“Playing this season for the University of Washington has been one of the greatest experiences of my life,” Eason wrote in a letter posted to Instagram. “UW has given me an incredible opportunity to develop as a football player and as a person, and I am forever grateful and honored to be a Husky.

“After contemplating my future with my family and coaches, I have decided to forego my 5th year of college and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. The opportunity to play quarterback in the NFL has been a lifelong dream, and my heart is set on the challenge ahead.

“I am so thankful for the continuous love and support of my family and friends on this journey together. I’d like to thank coach Petersen, coach Lake, coach Hamdan, coach Huff, as well as the rest of the coaching and support staff at UW for giving me the opportunity to return home and be a part of this special program.

“Thank you to everyone at the University of Georgia who gave a kid from Washington a chance. To all of my teammates, the bond and memories we’ve created are something I will cherish forever. You inspire me to be my best. My experience as a student-athlete has been special and I am eternally thankful… Go Dawgs!”