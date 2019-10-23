SEATTLE – No kicker has converted 100 percent of his field goal attempts in a single season over the entire the 60-year history of the Pacific Athletic Conference.

Through eight games in 2019, however, three place kickers in the Pac-12 have yet to miss an attempt this season.

USC junior Chase McGrath, Washington State sophomore Blake Mazza and Washington sophomore Peyton Henry are the three perfect specialists. Henry has made the most attempts of the trio, converting on 15 of 15 FG attempts in 2019.

The UW special team unit, nicknamed Purple Money, has been cashing in on every opportunity to say the least.

Henry struggled as a freshman in 2018 converting 16 of 22 attempts, but has significantly rebounded this season. Based on career field goal percentage, Henry is currently the No. 6 most accurate kicker in conference history ahead of three former UW kickers.

However, the sophomore does not qualify yet since he remains 13 attempts shy of the minimum number to qualify which is 50. Still though, Henry has proven to be one of the more consistent players for the Huskies in a season marred with inconsistency.

One record that Henry and the other two kickers, Mazza and McGrath, can achieve for certain this season is the single season career FG percentage mark set back in 1982.

Chuck Nelson, a former Washington Husky from 1980-82, holds the record for the highest FG percentage in a single season converting 25 of 26 attempts for a 96.2 percentage.

Like Henry, Nelson also struggled as a true freshman converting just 69.2 percent of his FG attempts (18 of 26). He improved significantly as a sophomore making 16 of 20 kicks before his record setting season in ’82.

The last UW kicker to come near Nelson’s single season percentage was Travis Coons, who made 15 of 16 attempts (93.8 percent) as a senior back in 2013. It hasn’t been as long since the program had an accurate kicker.

From 2014-16 Cameron Van Winkle converted 81.3 percent of his FG attempts, which places him No. 10 all-time in conference history one spot behind Nelson.

Van Winkle is two spots ahead of Jeff Jaeger, who made 80.8 percent of his kicks from 1983-86 good for No. 12 all-time.

Outside of the Pac-12 Conference, three other kickers who have attempted a minimum of 50 percent of 19 attempts (which excludes McGrath) have also made 100 percent of their attempts.